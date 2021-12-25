The Chivas footballers who can make the leap to Europe in 2022

In the Clausura 2022 Tournament some players of the Chivas of Guadalajara They will have a new opportunity to demonstrate their qualities at the highest level and attract the attention of a club in the old continent, as well as José Juan Macías, who last summer went to Getafe from Spain and although he has not had the expected regularity, late or sooner he will show his great talent.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

The Guadalajara Club has elements of proven quality that can make the leap to Europe, as long as they match or improve what they have taught so far, as there are footballers like Raúl Gudiño, who already had a step in foreign football and that gives him an advantage over his teammates in case he is sought by some other institution.

Jesus Angulo

It is no secret to anyone that the offensive midfielder has been one of the most prominent of the rojiblancos in the last months. At the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament scored a goal and an assist, but was one of the most incisive elements in the Guadalajara offensive that at the collective level it did not meet the objectives that had been set. So far the “Canelo” looks like the best reinforcement in the era of Ricardo Peláez since he came to the club in 2019.

Luis Olivas

The defender has established himself as a safe defender from above and with the ability to take important routes that allow him to give confidence to the goalkeeper Raul Gudiño. In the last campaign he played 12 games and missed some due to injury, but throughout 2021 both with Víctor Manuel Vucetich as with Marcelo Leaño had a place in the defense of Guadalajara. If this year it consolidates, it will surely have the level to make the leap to Europe sooner or later.

Alexis vega

The attacker came out of his injuries and became a key element for Chivas to qualify for the Repechage. His explosiveness as he crossed three-quarters of the court and inside the area, earned the flock important points. After his performance at the Tokyo Olympics, where he was a medalist, his name has been polled by international clubs, but there is nothing concrete.

Raúl Gudiño

For the goalkeeper, the dream of returning to Europe, where he played in Portugal with Porto and Unión de Madeira, does not seem so far away. after regaining his best level in the last tournament with memorable performances, for this reason will continue in the eyes of the promoters, as he left a good image in the European squads where he participated.

Gilberto Sepulveda

The “Tiba” is one of the last jewels of the Chivas at 22 years old. His talent has been on the rise in the last two tournaments, where he lost ownership, but has also become a regular summoned to the Tricolor. Was in the gold Cup and in these types of tournaments is where you can excel to look for an opportunity outside of Mexico, you have the talent and the perfect age to meet your goals.