The Champion is diluted with the departure of ‘Jamaicón’ Villegas

Six members of the Campeonísimo are still alive and one of them is ‘Mellone’ Gutiérrez, who laments the death of his partner for many years in Chivas

With the departure of Jose ‘Jamaicón’ Villegas, the Champion continues to lose members and there are only six left alive and one of them is Crescencio ‘Mellone’ Gutierrez, who regrets the departure of whoever was his companion for many years in Chivas.

Chivas players at the time of the Champion. Chivas

“We were all the time playing in the Guadalajara, and he (‘Jamaicón’) had more. I lasted like 10 years and he lasted 14 or 15 years. I was a champion for only five years and I think he reached eight, “he said. ‘Mellone’ Gutierrez to ESPN Digital.



“Villegas was ill for a long time. I tried to talk to him. I saw him on a cell phone and he didn’t even move; He never answered me anything. He was asleep, his grandson told me, but he was sick. He was already very sick. You just have to resign yourself. Regrettable ”, he added. ‘Mellone’ Gutiérrez.

“Villegas was a perfect friend; Besides everything, I am 88 years old and I beat him by two days. We were of the age. We were very, very friends ”, the champion continued to comment. ‘Mellone’ Gutierrez.

“Since he got sick I haven’t seen him anymore; that must have been two and a half or three years ago. He lasted a long time sick, “added the former rojiblanco striker and said that” you couldn’t visit him and what did we do? “

‘Mellone’ Gutierrez He stated that today, Friday, he was notified of the death of his friend ‘Jamaicón ‘Villegas and “the only thing left is to resign oneself to nothing else.”

In the year that is about to end, three very champions have died; in May he left at 86 years old Guillermo ‘Tigre’ Sepúlveda; on october 4 he did You know Ponce at 84 and this Friday the ‘Jamaicón ‘Villegas, for whom the so-called ‘Jamaicón syndrome‘in the 60s. The’ Jamaicón Syndrome ‘is related to the poor performance of a player due to nostalgia for being away from home.

The champions who are still alive are: Cresencio ‘Mellone’ Gutierrez, Isidoro Diaz, Francisco Jara, Ignacio Calderon And his brother Charles, as well as Javier Valdivia.