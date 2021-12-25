The best plans to spend as a family • La Nación

Finally Christmas arrived and, with it, a weekend to enjoy with the family. These are some plans to spend on December 25 and 26.

This year has something in particular, December 25 is a holiday Saturday, so there will be a whole weekend in which you can enjoy the arrival of Christmas as a family. These are some of the more everyday plans that you could enjoy throughout this weekend:

Family outing

A pot walk to share with the family is one of the most daily plans in Colombia. These times of the year are suitable to change the air and live pleasant moments with loved ones. However, it all depends on your plans and budget, but this would be a good way to get out of the routine, rest, eat delicious, share with the family and, why not, take a dip in a pool or river.

Go to cinema

In case the economy does not allow you to leave the city, going to the movies is one of the perfect plans to enjoy with the family.

For example, on December 23, ‘El Paseo 6’ was released, a Colombian film that you could enjoy with your family. If you want more actions there are options, for example, you can see ‘Spider-Man: no way home’ or ‘The Matrix resurrections’, which were released recently.

Live streaming

In case you prefer to save expenses and spend the weekend at home, live streaming is another alternative to spend your free time during this weekend.

On Netflix you can see ‘Do not look up’, a movie that premiered on the platform yesterday with a first-rate cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep.

If you want to see something more Christmas, ‘1000 km from Christmas’ may be an excellent option. It is about an auditor who hates Christmas and comes to work in a small town where he meets a woman who makes him change his opinion about the holidays.

For its part, Disney + premiered ‘Encanto’ yesterday, if you prefer to watch the feature film from home. You can also see ‘Bridge of Spies’, starring Tom Hanks, or the Christmas movie ‘Black Nativity’.