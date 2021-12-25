The basic exercises you have to do this Christmas

The 4 exercises that you should do daily or almost this Christmas

If you’re going to indulge yourself this Christmas, there are different ways to speed up your metabolism and limit damage. “Your insulin sensitivity increases after a hard workout,” says MH UK Fitness Editor Andrew Tracey.

“That means your body is prepared to absorb carbohydrate-rich foods in order to replace the depleted glycogen stores in your muscles.” This effect, along with protein synthesis, lasts up to 16 hours after training, so this must also be taken into account. And these are some basic exercises that you should never miss in your workouts this holiday season.

Strength exercises for this Christmas

Squat jumps: sets of 10 reps

Squat down, keeping your back straight, until your thighs are parallel to the ground and your butt is level with your knees. Jump up explosively and go straight to the next squat.

Squats with body weight: sets of 15 repetitions



Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Begin the movement by bending your knees and hinging your hips. Lower yourself as low as you can and quickly reverse the movement back to the starting position. Keep your head up and your back straight throughout the movement. The technique, how to do the squats well and the types that are.

Plyometric push-ups: sets of 10 reps



Get into a push-up position, with your hands shoulder-width apart and your back straight. Lower yourself until your chest almost touches the ground and then push up explosively, clapping your hands before going straight to the next rep.

Mountain climbers: half-minute series

Get on the ground like 100-meter sprinters before you start running, with one foot placed below the waist and the other on the back, with the leg straight. Explosively change the positions of the feet. Repeat over and over.

