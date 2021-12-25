The amount for which Haaland would leave Borussia Dormund

The output of Erling haaland of Borussia Dortmund sounds louder than ever for this winter transfer market.

After the Norwegian forward was placed in the crosshairs of the Barcelona, the clause of the 21-year-old player was revealed, which amounts to 75 million euros, an affordable figure for several clubs considering that he is one of the best forwards of the moment.

With the whole of Germany, Haaland he has stood out for his annotations. In his first two seasons with the squad of BVB, the attacker got 40 points. Now, this season, the player records 13 goals in 11 games played.

Despite the fact that the Norwegian player’s contract ends in 2024, there are several teams that could pay his clause to bring him into their ranks.

The Real Madrid, Manchester City Y Manchester United, would be the teams willing to pay the transfer for the second half of their respective seasons.

For his part, the CEO of Borussia Dortmund, Hans-Joachim Watzke, He admitted the difficulty to retain the forward before the interest of several clubs.

“We understand that another year of Erling with us it would be very good for your development, but if you want a new destination, we would also understand it ”, he pointed out.

The Dormund would double Haland’s salary to keep him

Given the interest of various teams for Erling haaland, the picture of the Bundesliga he would already have a plan to retain his scorer.

The Borussia Dortmund would double the attacker’s salary and Haaland would become the highest paid footballer of the entire squad, surpassing Marco Reus, who earns approximately 12 million euros per season.

“It doesn’t matter where I go, everyone approaches me on the subject. Erling haaland. I just know for sure that the Real Madrid has a great interest in it. I could name twenty-five others now. But in that case I know for sure ”, added the CEO of the German club.

