The 5 must-see films of Ben Affleck’s ex – Publimetro México

After Jennifer Lopez and the Hollywood actor, Ben Affleck, resumed their relationship that ended 17 years ago, much was said about the possible reaction of his ex Jennifer Garner, to whom the actor dedicated a recent message for Mother’s Day .

The unforgettable protagonist of “As if I were 30” has kept a low profile regarding the love life of her ex-husband and father of her three children, who after the divorce has dated several celebrities, including the actress of Cuban origins, Ana of weapons.

Jennifer Garner has not only shone as an exemplary mother, but has shown her talent in several Hollywood productions, so we make a count of five of the best films in which she has participated.

“Kill or die “

In this production directed by Pierre Morel, Garner plays “Riley North”, a happy wife and mother of a family who is involved in the revenge of a group of drug traffickers who ends up attacking her family, turning out to be the only survivor.

After overcoming the trauma and coming out of a coma, the woman escapes from a psychiatric hospital, decides to take revenge for which she begins an exhaustive investigation and trains in defense and the use of weapons, taking revenge for the murder of her husband and daughter.

“It was quite a challenge, it was very difficult to play” “Riley North”. Being in the right place emotionally to make the scenes of dramas work but also make sure that the action scenes were as complete as they need to be, “said the star about the film Peppermint to the program Attitude Fem.

“If I had 30”

This movie has been one of the most acclaimed of the famous. It tells the story of “Jenna”, a teenage girl who dreamed of being popular and achieving the love of the most popular boy in high school, ignoring the love of her best friend “Matt” (Mark Ruffalo).

Thus, at his 13th birthday party, he wishes to be 30, something that will magically come true, albeit with his 13-year-old mind, which will lead to funny and even tragic situations. She ends up understanding that the true love of her life has always been her best friend, with whom she ends up happily married.

“The last day”

In 2014 he starred in “The final day” or “Draft Day” with Kevin Costner. In this film he gave life to the character of “Ali Parker”, a woman who overcomes a world of men. “I wish I was as smart as Ali for at least one day,” Garner said of his character.

The sports-themed Kevin Costner movie was surrounded by real-life NFL stars. Garner played the girlfriend of the team’s embattled general manager, Sonny Weaver Jr., played by actor Costner.

“The miracles of heaven”

Jennifer Garner acted in this film with the Mexican Eugenio Derbez, who played the character of «Dr. Samuel Nurko ”, a gastroenterologist who saves the life of“ Anna ”, who is miraculously cured of a disease after a spectacular fall.

“Christy Beam”, the mother of the young woman, shared the story of her young daughter facing skepticism from doctors and others in a story that tests the religious beliefs of the public. Kylie Rogers and Queen Latifah also starred in this production.

“Day Yes”

It is a funny family story where Jennifer Garner plays a strict mother who decides to gamble with her children and allow herself a “Yes” day as a reward, where everything her two children wanted would be allowed.

He acts alongside Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramírez. Both in this family story will make you laugh with endless adventures and unexpected situations showing that family is the most important thing.

