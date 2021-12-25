The 10 perfect musical biopics, according to Rotten Tomatoes

The musical biopics do not go out of style. Portraying the lives of the most prominent figures in music is usually an ace up its sleeve to which the film industry resorts with special care, since in general the famous biopics tend to generate expectation and are artistic and box office successes (or streaming).

Today, despite the fact that the genre is a bit saturated, the announcements of new biographical films based on real life of musical heroes of more than one generation, generate excitement. For this reason, we recommend some of those proposals that are worth not missing, according to the ratings of the experts and the audience of Rotten Tomatoes, the platform that concentrates the main film reviews and leaves us with a final verdict as a reference.

Control

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

In 2007 this dark drama was released that recounts the brief but intense life of Ian Curtis, the late singer of the post-punk group Joy Division, one of the pillars of gothic rock. In nostalgic black and white – true to the style of the photographer turned filmmaker, Anton Corbijn-, this work that has 89% approval from the public and 88% from the specialized critics, is a new classic that caught the cult audience and made the group better known by those who were not familiar with the band than shortly after it would become New Order.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Critical reception was rather cool, but the fan service of the film and the high rating of the audience (87%), is what makes the authorized biography of Freddie mercury, the Queen frontman who passed away in the ’90s, appears on this list. The film, in a light drama tone, exalts the exciting but scandalous life of the English singer of Parsi descent. Without a doubt, great moments such as the recreation of the legendary Live-Aid concert at Wembley in 1985 and the great performance of Rami Malek, were a factor that added elements to the rather compliant direction of Bryan Singer.

What’s Love Got to Do With it

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Based on the life of the great Tina Turner, This semi-forgotten biopic, released in 1993, achieved an almost perfect rating from moviegoers. Angela Bassett’s characterization as the legendary artist is unforgettable, as is the performance of Laurence fishburne. The film was liked a lot on several levels, not for nothing the 97% rating it has by specialized journalism, and the 88% that people gave it. Its narrative strength is based on the autobiography of Tina herself, a work that does not skimp on crudeness and intimate revelations and

Love & Mercy

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The Beach boys, the other quartet of geniuses in addition to those from Liverpool, they did deserve a high-profile biopic and this 2015 film that tells the life of their leader Brian wilson (John Cusack and Paul Dano interpreting it in different stages), he achieves it. Love & Mercy has 89 and 91% good references from the critics and the audience respectively on the rotten tomatoes website, and that good balance places it on the list of essential musical biographical tapes. And yes, even if you don’t know by heart any song by the beach boys portrayed in the movie or anything about their tormented leader burdened by beatle competition, the movie is still very fulfilling.

Behind the Candelabra

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Steven Soderbergh He ventures into the world of musical biopics, and he does it with one of the most sordid and extravagant characters: the pianist and showman: Liberace, emblematic figure of 70s glamor. The 2013 film produced for HBO, won a Palme d’Or (in Cannes, where else) and stood out thanks to the interpretation of Michael Douglas as the controversial artist, and of Matt Damon in another star role. On Rotten Tomatoes, the tomatometer points out that 94% of film critics liked this retro drama that captivates for its good acting and wise direction, much in the style of the aforementioned American director and screenwriter.

Nico, 1988

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Another biopic unfairly forgotten from the traditional lists of “best biopics”, despite having a 92% approval on Rotten Tomatoes by critics, is this endearing recreation of the life of the German artist known as Nico, a fundamental piece of one of the key groups that inspired all the alternative rock that followed: The Velvet Underground. Andy Warhol’s muse had a life as passionate as it was tragic and this biopic leaves no loose ends: her romances with Alain Delon and Jim Morrison, her time with the aforementioned New York avant-rock group and all those chiaroscuro, perfectly staged by Trine Dyrholm In the role of Christa Päffgen (Nico).

Bird

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

A Clint eastwood inspired, leads an equally solvent Forest whitaker, in this film about the life of Charlie Parker, one of the most legendary jazz artists in modern history. The film produced in 1988, is visually prodigious and its musicality is palpable in a fortunate narrative that managed to obtain an 89% approval rating from critics. Without a doubt, a short but intense biopic, about a unique saxophonist and all his personal universe so full of nuances.

Sid & Nancy

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The definitive biography about the couple of anti-hero martyrs of punk, in a film that highlights the ability of a then young Gary Oldman, to blend into the role of the iconic punk combo bassist The Sex Pistols. This biopic stands out because the same is a love story, than a faithful portrait of the United Kingdom at the end of the 70s, when the punk musical revolution changed the way of dressing and even thinking, and where the couple that stars in the film , was a determining figure. The film released in 1986, has an enviable 88% approval rating.

Straight Outta Compton

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The official biography of the influential group NWA is a brutal journey through the world of hip-hop in Los Angeles in the 80s, and a well-accomplished account of those times when African-American music infected everything in its path. 91% of good ratings from the audience and 89% from critics, undoubtedly endorse this well-achieved cinematic moment that in 2015, conquered the cinemas. The film produced by Ice Cube himself (one of the heroes portrayed in the same biopic), is a declaration of principles with a street attitude.

Amadeus

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

One of the most sought-after biopics on Rotten Tomatoes, curiously, is not about a fashionable artist, but about one of the most legendary figures in classical music: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The acclaimed film that has the virtue of humanizing the musician and his antagonist (Saliere) in a masterful way, has 95% of audience score and a valued 93% in the “tomatometer”, which guarantees that it is one of those pieces that could not disappoint us. As if that weren’t enough, the 1984 film – directed by Milos Forman – won 8 Oscars.