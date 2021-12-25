ten outstanding books left in 2021

.

Darningby Fidel Sclavo

I am the one who is not, released by Banda Oriental in 2019, had been a first indication that Fidel SclavoIn addition to being one of the most recognized Uruguayan visual artists, he could also write and do it really well. Darning, his contribution to the Estuary Disks collection, was confirmation. With a delicacy that seems to resemble the fine lines of his pictorial works, Sclavo paints for the reader the image he has of Eduardo Darnauchans, the singer-songwriter, in his head. And it is an image that, of course, is unique: both were close friends, both traveled the passage from Tacuarembó to Montevideo, and both devoted themselves to artistic production in search of beauty and joy. This is precisely one of the main claims that the author makes in the book: according to Sclavo, Darno kept many joys and will to live despite the fact that his songs, usually classified as “depressive”, seem to say otherwise. Darning, which takes the name of the musician’s homonymous album and for which Sclavo designed the cover, is an excellent and close portrait of a Uruguayan artist of which there are still edges to be discovered. And it is also the embrace of a friend who misses, who feels and who remembers.

Hamnetby Maggie O’Farrell

The history of William Shakespeare has many holes and assumptions, mysteries ranging from his relationship with Anne Hathaway, his wife, to the true authorship of his classic works. However, one of the great narrative “holes” in his life is the death of one of his sons, Hamnet, and his possible connection with the Danish prince who bears almost the same name and stars in one of the most exalted works of the English bard. . With the little information available, the Irish Maggie O’Farrell he built a prodigious novel, centered on the figure of Hamnet’s mother – referred to here as Agnes – who ultimately turns out to be one of the best literary characters of the year. The link with nature, the weight of death, a plague epidemic and a woman who must carry a family on fire give shape to this luminous and captivating story that deserves and makes a place in this list.

Exhalationby Ted Chiang

Working with words carefully pays off, and the American writer Ted chiang seems to know better than anyone. He writes slowly, publishes little, and when he does, he breaks the molds – or cracks them, at least – of science fiction, the genre in which it is inscribed. Exhalation is his second book of short stories, which comes after Hollywood adapted one of his stories, the story of your life, and turn it into a great movie: The arrivalby Denis Villeneuve. In this new volume, Chiang continues to explore some of the most pressing questions that as a society and in the face of a technological world that advances at steps impossible to follow, we are asking ourselves. To what extent does free will exist? What ethical responsibility do we have in the creation of artificial intelligence? What if memories were no longer tinged with nostalgia and we could go through them as an archive whenever we wanted? Chiang writes with Borgean echoes, greets Philip K. Dick and Úrsula K. Le Guin and dispatches himself with a monumental work that opens questions that destabilize certainties and that float for weeks.

Infinity in a reedby Irene Vallejo

It is the great success of the Hispanic letters of 2021, although it was originally published last year. The philologist Irene Vallejo He still does not understand how it was that his essay on the origin of books in Antiquity, a volume destined for dissemination and, perhaps, remaining on the shelves of the readers most interested in this subject, became a world bomb translated into hundreds of languages. The truth is that Vallejo should know that he sent a great book, and that he did so with a compelling narrative, a remarkable wealth of erudition that, however, is not difficult to keep up with, and that also maintains the spirit of the great adventure novels. , those in which a handful of chosen had to safeguard, for example, the welfare of a certain treasure. In this case, the mission is the preservation of the book through the ages, amid fires, destroying kings, class rejection and many more obstacles. The book survived, it reached our days, it has a fascinating history and Vallejo tells it better than anyone in this memorable and collectable essay.

The origin of the words, by Damián González Bertolino

Memory is complex. Difficult to grasp, to capture, to sink your teeth into. It can betray us. And it takes a proper mechanism to shape and master it. The Uruguayan Damian Gonzalez Bertolino (The Incredible Springer, Herod) found hers: the words. For someone who uses them on a daily basis – as a writer, reader and teacher – the exercise is automatic, but not easy for that. What are the words that shaped the world, that made me inhabit it and understand it? That is what he wonders in this journey about his family roots, about his link with the Kennedy neighborhood of Punta del Este, with the Golf Club and the bars. There, always, are the words: plug, cotolengoAnyone who works as a Pandora’s box to life experiences that shape the person that González Bertolino is today. The origin of the words It runs like this between unforgettable characters, explosions in abandoned mansions, unthinkable talks while the golf ball is affirmed in the tee and a deep love for the act of counting and counting.

Now i’ll have to kill youby Inés Bortagaray

The first book of Ines Bortagaray I was lost. Now i’ll have to kill you it was published for the first time in 2001 in the Flexes Terpines collection of the Cauce publishing house, and it was impossible to get it. But twenty years after its original publication, the independent publisher Fardo brought it back to the shelves in an edition that also incorporates new texts in a section entitled First loves. In the novel, Bortagaray appears with a more experimental register, still fresh from the time when he attended Mario Levrero’s workshops, but it is an obligatory stop for those who have already traveled the pages of Ready, set, go Y How many adventures await us, his latest publications. In addition, the coda of three recent stories is an ideal closing for this valuable recovery and a good bite for those who expect more from an author who publishes little, but leaves a mark when she does.

The Gongora galaxyby Gustavo Espinosa

Nobody writes in Uruguay like Gustavo Espinosa. Although, in reality, a clarification should be made: no one writes in general like Espinosa, and there are also few who dare to reach the limits that he reaches. After the most “friendly” Spiders from Mars, Charlotte Rotten Y It all ends here, the Olimareño plunges into a baroque style that is more closely related to his first novel, the impenetrable China is a jar of fetuses, and gives a kind of literary hybrid. The Gongora galaxy It is critical, it is a novel, it is an essay, and it is a volume that has two well differentiated parts: the story of a poet from Treinta y Tres who returns to his town after failing in Montevideo –Evergisto Richar Cuenca, a memorable character–, and then the poem that he writes in the midst of feverish and delirious attacks of inspiration, and that pays honor to the work of Don Luis de Góngora y Argote. The novel is unusual even for Espinosa, but it is affirmed in recognizable landscapes for the followers of the author, it redoubles the bet of his narrative universe and affirms it as the most unique name, and one of the most important, that we have today in vernacular literature. .

Paradaisby Fernanda Melchor

After Hurricane season, his last and praised novel, Melchor got into the front line of battle and with force. Today, along with Valeria Luiselli and a handful of other writers, she is the face of contemporary Mexican literature. And he has done so without dodging the horror: for this Veracruz woman, Mexico is not a friendly land. There is violence, shattered bodies, souls in pain, a mythology that obscures reality and a lot of pain. Paradais It was looked forward to and did not disappoint. Melchor examines the mechanisms of misogyny and the most recalcitrant and toxic machismo, but from the full subjectivity of two teenagers who are obsessed with their neighbor. Sleazy, with a sharp class X-ray and a hell of a pulse, Paradais It is a novel that can be difficult to read, but that is among the best of the Latin American production of the year and that, like the violence that the Mexican exposes, inevitably gets into your body.

The plainsby Federico Falco

In The plains there is a character who needs to fix his life after a painful break up and write again; To do so, he decides to rent a house that is quite run down in the middle of a town where nothing happens called Zapiola, where he will spend the seasons cultivating a garden and his spirit. In The plains there is also literature about literature, dry land, a diligent neighbor, a writer who cannot write, the time that stands still on the mountains, secrets that are unwound, a rebuilt life and the subtlety of an author who knows how to lash out. with accurate and beautiful words, who knows how to hang images that grow larger with distance. Los Llanos is a beautiful novel that suspends you in a kind of comforting torpor. Since he was a finalist for the Herralde novel award, he has not stopped winning awards, and all deserved: Federico Falco wrote one of those books to remember. As he recalls, in the story, phrases like this, by Annie Dillard: “The way you spend your days is the way you spend your life.”

One Loveby Sara Mesa

Sara Mesa It seems to go a little higher with each new novel. The Spanish author, responsible for titles such as Scar or Bread face, shook Spanish literature in 2020 with One Love, a story that starts from a woman’s exile to a lost town and becomes a very dark and ambiguous skein, on the edge of dreams, and which ended up being selected as the best book of the year by various media in her country. In One Love the characters unleash internal storms and fight battles against their own morality, framed in a landscape that never stops driving the worst decisions and the most egregious silences. Mesa is a specialist in twisting the original story and taking it to unsuspected limits, and in this fantastic novel she lives up to that custom with her firm, sure and relentless pulse.

Bonus track 1: Granta’s selection

For writers in the region, the selection of the English magazine Granta is synonymous with momentum. This year, the publication once again chose the best writers in Spanish under 35 years of age, and among them the Uruguayan was included. Gonzalo baz, author of Returning animals Y The common passages. Along with Baz, prominent names from Spanish and Latin American literature also appeared, including the Chileans Diego Zúñiga and Paulina Flores, the Argentines Camila Fabbri and Michel Nieva, the Ecuadorian Mónica Ojeda and the Spanish Cristina Morales and Andrea Abreu.

Bonus track 2: the Complete stories by Armonía Somers

Until not long ago the work of Somers Harmony, a fundamental Uruguayan storyteller, was hard to come by. However, in recent years this situation has been reversed and in 2021 it ended with the publication of the Complete Stories, by the Spanish publisher Pages de Espuma. Somers’ stories follow one another in this voluminous volume and thus unveils a legacy that stretches its arms to the present and stains much of what we are reading today.