“Syndrome of the Jamaicón”: the memory that marked the career of José Villegas

This Friday, December 24, the mexican soccer received painful news as he passed away Jose Villegas, who established himself as one of the best aztec defenses in history, because during its passage through the Chivas, the Jamaican he won eight league titles and earned a spot on the Aztec team.

Among his many professional achievements that made him a legend for the fans of the Flock, the defender was also in charge of coining a phrase to Mexican popular culture, because thanks to his nickname and his historical participation in the World Cup Sweden 1958, arose the “suffering” of the Jamaicón syndrome.

This supposed disease does not have a very positive connotation, since it refers to the nostalgia that a person who is far from Mexico can present and that he also has the desire to return as soon as possible to his country, according to the historian Carlos Calderon, who highlights the need to return to their food, their climate, their language and their family.

This was the supposed syndrome that impacted the defender during his participation in the 1958 World Cup, although at that time he was still not known by that name, since he was the first to make him completely famous in the eyes of his compatriots.

The ordeal began during the concentration of the national team before the debut, because inside the hotel the players were no longer allowed to go out. This was revealed in a talk with ESPN in 2018, when in the middle of the trip, began to feel sad for being away from his homeland, the suburb of The experience, in Jalisco.

“I really miss the beans in the pot and the tortillas too,” exclaimed José Villegas while he was in Sweden about to play the World Cup.

Those who shared a dressing room with him during the tournament mention that he sent letters to his people, in a sign of desperation to get as close as possible to Mexico and especially to the state of Jalisco, where he grew up and lived all his years.

Own Chivas de Guadalajara describe this concept associated with Jose Villegas, since they describe that during the dispute of the Jules Rimet Cup, as the world cup was called at that time, the Jamaican missed “his mommy, eating a birria and that ‘life was not life if it was not in his land.”

This was also suffered during the preparation games in European territory, where the strategist, Ignacio Trelles, was one of the first to learn of his discomfort, since during a special dinner prepared by the Mexican Football Federation, the Jamaican he was absent because of her disgust with the food, which he described as “crap”, since he needed his “boats and some good sopes”.

The concept eventually developed and was coined by all those who left Mexico and who felt the need to return for its people, its land, food, customs and traditions, but also, in the football field it also acquired particular relevance.

Due to the origin of the phrase, every footballer who leaves his local league and “shrinks” in foreign territory, suffers from the Syndrome or Jamaicón disease, since he is not able to perform in the same way outside his comfort zone.

This is how he described it Luis Villoro, who in a special report prepared by the ESPN correspondent, Tlatoani Carrera, He also explained that it could be associated with the mentality of minimizing their chances of winning against adversity or heavy teams, simply because they are Mexican.

