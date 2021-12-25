Sting’s fart is key

If we have learned anything in recent years, it is that there are only two types of people in the world: those who believe they are smarter than anyone else and those who believe they are smarter than anyone else.

The first group, globally represented by Donald Trump and all his minions (hello Isa, how are you), are the profiteers. The second, of which surely you and I are part, we are the good guys. What monkeys. Some cackle, others are outraged and start over, more and more convinced, others and some, that reason is on their side.

And between loop and loop, little things happen.

Call it a global pandemic, call it a destructive volcano, call it an apocalyptic comet. Director Adam McKay (The big bet) he has used this last metaphorical resource, or not so much, to draw a caricature of all the branches that are shaken (politics, science, media, show business …) when the earth shakes from the roots. It is a Christmas tree, because it is the time in which it has been released Don’t look up and because a bright Hollywood star hangs from each cutting, but a star after all.

All this you already know, that if you have clicked on this explained ending it is because you have already seen the movie. Or because you are a bit lazy and prefer to start the house on the roof, we already know each other. Does not matter. In one case and another, this introduction is convenient, because you will eat Sting’s fart the same. That at Esquire we never (ahem) pull trap headlines.

What happens at the end of ‘Don’t look up’?

NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX

I said, spoilers to bag. In summary, the mission of Manzana The technology company that forced the United States government not to destroy the comet weeks before its impact to take advantage of mineral resources is a total failure. A group of privileged people flee in a spaceship towards a habitable planet, in plan Interstellar or better, Raised by Wolves. The meteorite arrives on Earth at the scheduled time and destroys everything (well, or almost). Boom. The end. Some are caught with family and friends, others raising the elbow … Great, but we all fuck.

The post-credit scene from ‘Don’t Look Up’

22,720 years later, suck on that ellipsis, Kubrik. The ship in which the guru Peter Isherwell (great Mark Rylance) and the president Orlean (how you enjoyed it, Meryl) escaped arrives on a planet that looks like Eden. The surviving passengers, freshly thawed, go out for their first barefoot ride through their new world … Until the prophecy is fulfilled: “You will die from a bronteroc attack,” Peter told Orlean when she asked him to use the big dating to know what would be the cause of his death, neither of them knowing what that of a bronteroc was. So he deduces that this is the name of the extraterrestrial animal that violently devours the president … And that will kill them all. Unless the movie is so successful that Netflix is ​​forced to come up with an excuse to do the second part of Don’t look up …

NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX





Can we read it as a moral that the bad guys get what they deserve? Bah, let’s not be obvious. It is nothing more than a final Jurassic joke to finish off the villains and, incidentally, makes the public wonder if they have seen a full nude of Meryl Streep in the silliest way.

The (second) post-credit scene from ‘Don’t Look Up’

If you have not been a craving and have swallowed the credits (as every good Marvel fan knows they should always do), you will have seen this short final epilogue. In it, Jason (you’ve had a great time too, Jonah Hill), the president’s son, emerges from the rubble shouting, how sweet, of “mamaaá!”. And before the panorama, ready he, deduces and shares his deduction: “I am the last man on Earth! Give me like and subscribe, here I will be”.

NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX

Can we read it as a moral that the dumbest and baddest get away with it? Double ‘bah’. It is a last gag about the translation of catastrophes in social networks and how Netflix comes up with the second part of Don’t look up pulling this thread, it really is to demand the extinction, at least, of streaming platforms.

What the end of ‘Don’t look up’ really counts

We are removing layers from the onion. We start with the parody of disaster movies, which is pure fun, like the Scary movie of horror movies. In that sense, perfect.

We continue with the juiciest layer, that of stark criticism of how different social classes react to a crisis, say, ecological. This is the reading that has been underlined in all the reviews about Don’t look above: that what Adam McKay has really wanted to show with his army of stars is a great metaphor of what we are all doing, the profiteers and the goodies, in the face of climate change. We have it in front of our eyes, the scientific evidence is overwhelming … But for each other, the meteorite without sweeping.

NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX

From an American point of view, the film draws a radical caricature of the Trump administration in particular and Republicans in general, with an anti-Trumpist like Meryl Streep impersonating her arch nemesis. It is powerful to see her speak like him, move like him, stir up the working class with his populist arguments. Of course, it can be extrapolated, as we said at the beginning, to all the mini-Trumps around the world. “They want to steal your freedom!” Say the defenders of #NoMiresArriba, the hashtag (Isa, had he greeted you?) That gives the film its title, the shield of those who deny any reality that does not suit your interests. Cheap, basically. Best line from the movie: “Your parents and I are in favor of the job that the comet will create.”

NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX

On the other side, he also scoffs loudly at the Democrats. The climax of this slap is that the most powerful action that the ‘good guys’ manage to launch is a concert. Alicia Keys, Bono and Lady Gaga, canceling Netflix subscription. In the movie, pop singer Riley Bina (Ariana Grande) premieres a Eurovision-style single in which she talks about her relationship with her boyfriend with fabulously ridiculous metaphors of the destruction that the meteorite will cause. Just great.

In this second layer the media also receive, with that effort so recognizable of the journalists who interpret Susanna griso Cate Blanchett and Jack Bremmer of spreading frivolity, superficiality and finalhappiness any news that comes out of their mouths. The script is very, very incisive in this regard. Ah, the film industry takes its pinch too: it’s glorious the moment when some kind of Tom Cruise reluctantly promotes the film Total devastation with an embarrassing balancing act so as not to lose spectators from either side. As that also sounds to us, right?

NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX

We are left with the world of big technology. Perhaps it is the heaviest parody of the entire film, how a company is able to impose its will on the most powerful country in the world, how it squeezes reality through marketing, all embodied in the figure of that entrepreneur / prophet who speaks like if Yoda read a Mr Wonderful mug. Why is it that being the most aggressive attack, we perceive it more as humorous than dangerous? If the vaccine microchip had not inhibited this critical capacity, I would answer it.

Well there is also a slight slap on the wrist Fernando Simon to the scientific community. We mean the ego attack and strellitis that Doctor Mindy, the character of Leonardo DiCaprio, suffers, although in reality the most cruel of this criticism points to the precariousness and lack of impact on decision-making that ‘official’ science has in the face of the dramas of humanity.

Between all these layers, the film marks a very complete portrait of the post-truth era, of the marketinian tension, of a society stitched in a crazy way to which the seams open on all sides as soon as there is a bit of Pressure.

And finally, Sting’s fart

That it really wasn’t a cheating headline. In the film’s brightest comic moment, Jennifer Lawrence’s character Kate Dibiasky is in a White House room with Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), both of whom are excluded from decision-making. She is obsessed with a General Themes (Paul Guilfoyle) asking them for money for a bottle of water and a bag of chips that were actually free. In that moment, Oglethorpe shares the ultimate metaphor: once he ran into Sting in an elevator, the singer farted, looked him in the eye, and said nothing.

Interpretations soar. In that windy metaphor, Sting can embody the powerful people of the world, who act as they please, to the face, and do not ask for permission or forgiveness to pollute the air we breathe or rot the social balances that sustain us. Or rather, Sting can embody something like Mother Nature, who shakes the lives of humans without blinking, completely oblivious to the desires, to the craving for explanations, of every shit of insignificant individual.

Now you may be thinking that this is maximum bullshit. Clear. Of course it is. Because what it really conveys Don’t look up it is just that. That absurdity and stupidity is the true scheme that governs the vicissitudes of humanity. At the heart of this onion that we are shredding, a radical nihilism beats: it doesn’t matter what you do, it doesn’t matter what you say, it doesn’t matter if you are very kind, that you are a bad pecora, it doesn’t matter that you move, that you shut up, that fight banner in hand or stay at home watching The island of temptations as the poles melt or asteroids burst into the atmosphere. Whatever we do, whatever our will or our spirit, reality is driven by an absolute absurdity to which everything is blown.

Scream, rebel, kill, protect, burn forests, share hashtags on networks, go to Africa to give vaccines, shoot nuclear bombs. Whatever you do, you’re going to eat Sting’s fart. And he’s not going to blink.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io