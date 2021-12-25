Steven Spielberg’s new movie trailer released [+VIDEO]

Steven Spielberg, one of the film industry’s spoiled directors, is ready for the premiere of his next movie. His return to the big screen comes with a production that promises to surprise fans of the seventh art.

It is an adaptation of the Broadway musical “Love without barriers” that hits theaters on December 9.

The Oscar winner takes up the screenplay of the same name written by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, which was awarded a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony.

“Amor sin Barreras” tells the classic tale of rivalries and youth love in 1957 New York City.

Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg's new film adaptation of the Broadway musical opens in theaters on December 9.



The new adaptation of the endearing musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía ), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke), and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, the owner of the corner store where Tony works).

In addition, it features the libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

