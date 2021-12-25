Spotify is on the verge of reneging on its promise to bring HiFi music in 2021

In early 2021, Spotify announced Spotify Hifi, a new lossless or Lossless audio option. The Swedish company did not give a specific date, beyond a “year-end”. Now he’s about to break his promise Well, Spotify hasn’t revealed its final plans for Spotify HiFi yet..

Spotify Hifi is late with a payment proposal

From 9to5Mac they remind us that Spotify promised the Lossless version for this 2021. Just a few days after the end of the year, users are still waiting for this new tier. Because the intention of this company is to charge for high quality audio as a bonus.

Or, at least, that was his original plans. Because a few months after this undated announcement, Apple released Apple Music in Lossless and Dolby Atmos formats (Apple Music Hi-Fi details we anticipated in Applesfera weeks before the official announcement). And the most important, this new format would have no cost for the user.

That is, by the time Spotify HiFi hits the market, there will be at least two great proposals for high definition music already included in the rate: Amazon Music Unlimited and Apple Music. Therefore, his proposal is complicated. Spotify could have decided to delay its launch until it was clearer about the role of the new tier.