Spend the second day of Christmas on Canal Hollywood with Matt Damon

Matt Damon plays Bourne, a former CIA agent who suffers from dissociative amnesia and whose universe has become one of the highest-grossing action and suspense sagas of all time. Its mark on the viewer transcends 2002 –year of its premiere- and even today it is still current as there is talk of an upcoming sixth film. Take up the challenge and enjoy the first four installments of the complex and dark fabric of Bourne on Sunday, December 26 from 4:25 p.m.

At 4:20 pm – “The Bourne Affair”

Director Doug liman brought to the screen the first of the novels by writer Robert Ludlum about the spy Jason Bourne, which began a saga that has triumphed at the box office. A man half deadMatt Damon) is rescued from the sea by a fishing boat. He suffers from amnesia, does not know his name and his only clue is a bank account number implanted in his hip. Once on land, the man heads to Zurich where in a bank safe there is a name, Jason Bourne, a lot of money, a gun, several passports and an address in Paris. When he comes out they try to kill him and Jason discovers that he knows martial arts and shooting. Trying to run away, he offers ten thousand dollars to a German girl, Marie (Franka Potente), to drive him to Paris to find out who he is and why they want him dead.

At 18:20 – “The Bourne Myth”

Jason Bourne continues to fight to find answers in the second installment of the saga that revolutionized action cinema. Under the direction of Paul greengras, Matt Damon He returns to incarnate the expert murderer tormented by nightmares from his previous life who, now, tries to lead a normal life with his girlfriend, Marie. But his plans to live peacefully are blown up when he narrowly escapes an attack. Pursued by an unknown enemy, Bourne proves that he is not an easy target and that they should have left him alone.

At 20:05 – “The Bourne Ultimatum”

If in The Bourne Affair I was trying to find out who he was and in The Bourne myth he took revenge for what they had done to him, Matt Damon reenacts professional assassin Jason Bourne directed again by Paul greengrass. Treadstone, the secret operations program no longer exists. It has been absorbed into the Blackbriar program that has thrown onto the streets a new generation of professional assassins at the disposal of the government and whose existence is unknown. For them, Bourne must be eliminated but he will not stop until he is done with everything and everyone.

At 10:00 pm – “The Bourne Legacy”

Ton Tony Gilroy, writer of the Bourne film saga, directs this chapter of the popular spy franchise. The author of Michael clayton introduces a new hero who must fight to stay alive when his show becomes dangerous. Aaron Cross is one of six secret agents created by the Outcome program for the Department of Defense. When Bourne’s story falls into the public domain, the show is seen as a threat and a drastic decision is made to kill them all.

