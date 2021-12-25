So you can ignore a contact without blocking it

Surely on more than one occasion it has happened to you that a contact from WhatsApp It constantly annoys you with messages or that someone you don’t want to have among your contacts gets your number.

If any of the above cases sound familiar to you today we will explain the easiest and fastest way with which you can ignore that annoying Contact without actually having to block it.

In this way you will be able to impose a discreet block, since by permanently blocking a contact in addition to preventing that person from sending you messages, you will also cause them to not be able to see your statuses, photos and Username, which will end up giving you away.

How to ignore a contact on WhatsApp without blocking it?

To ignore a contact without having to resort to the definitive block in WhatsApp, the first thing you should do is access the app and enter the conversation of the contact you want to ignore.

Once inside this you must display the main menu, clicking on the three vertical dots that are in the upper right corner of the screen.

Automatically, a series of options will appear, from which you must choose “Silence”, specifying what you want to do “Forever”.

After this, all you have to do so that the messages from that contact no longer appear at your start is to archive the conversation.

By following these steps you will be able to get rid of that annoying messages once and for all.