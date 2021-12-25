So you can animate the emojis of hearts

WhatsApp is constantly updated to provide users with the best quality in terms of instant messaging, so now it allows adding animation every time you send emojis of colored hearts. This tool is available on WhatsApp web and WhatsApp mobile.

The animation consists in that when you send a heart emoji, regardless of the color, it will appear larger and will begin to beat. Eye! You must send the heart emoji alone to activate the animation.

How to activate animation?

At the moment the animation is only available in the WhatsApp beta version, to be part of the testers of this version of the application you must enter: play.google.com/apps/testing/com.whatsapp.

To activate the animation you just have to follow these steps:

Download TestFligth from the Play Store. Apply for a position to be part of the beta testers of WhatsApp. Click accept and wait for WhatsApp beta to install on your cell phone. Once installed you just have to enter a chat and send any heart emoji. Ready! You can see how the emoji increases in size and beats softly.

It is important that you know that to be part of this version of the application there is a lot of waiting line, especially if you are an iPhone user, so if you want to start enjoying this and future WhatsApp updates before anyone else you will have to ask for your place sooner.

Other WhatsApp beta updates

The testers are those people who test the new tools that will be in WhatsApp, based on their response the creators and owners of the app decide if it is released to the public or if it is necessary to make improvements.

Some of the functions that you can find in this version of the app are:

Delete the messages of any member in a group

Customize your chat notifications

Activate shapes in audios

So don’t think twice and be part of WhatsApp beta.