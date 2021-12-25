Sing 2: What is the soundtrack and who sings in the movie? | Music

Jean G. Fowler

The tape features songs from artists like U2, Billie Eilish, Anitta and many more.

In addition to the adorable animated characters who want to give their all for the stage, an element that undoubtedly stands out in the film of Sing It is how music plays a fundamental role in the plot, its development and generates many emotions in telling its story.

Of course, the arrival of Sing 2 comes with more songs to accompany Buster and the rest of the animals when putting on a new show, which they want to have the presence of Clay calloway, a retired rockstar who possesses a great voice, but no intention of returning to the stage.

For the soundtrack, great artists like Halsey, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Bomba Estéreo, Anitta, Pharrell Williams and more They lent their talent, as well as members of the same cast as Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton who recorded some songs with their voice.

Because U2’s Bono is in charge of giving life to one of the main characters, he recorded an unreleased song with the band, called “Your Song Saved My Life.” Then, the complete list of songs from

Sing 2

and who sings them.

1. Your Song Saved My Life – U2

2. Let’s Go Crazy – Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll

3. Can’t Feel My Face – Kiana Ledé

4. Heads Will Roll – Scarlett Johansson

5. Sing 2 Audition Medley – Cast of SING 2

6. Where the Streets Have No Name – Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Nick Kroll

7. There’s Nothing Holdin ‘Me Back – Taron Egerton & Tori Kelly

8. Let Go – Sam i, Anitta, BIA & Jarina De Marco

9. Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of – Scarlett Johansson

10. So Yo (Sing 2 Mix) – Bomba Estéreo

11. A Sky Full of Stars – Taron Egerton

12. Could Have Been Me – Halsey

13. I Say A Little Prayer – Tori Kelly & Pharrell Williams

14. Break Free – Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll

15. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For – Scarlett Johansson & Bono

16. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – Elton John

17. Holes – Mercury Rev

18. Bad Guy – Billie Eilish

19. Higher Love – Kygo x Whitney Houston

20. Tippy Toes (ft. DSCOSTU) – Adam Buxton & Fancy Feelings

21. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Keke Palmer ft. Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon, Tori Kelly

Who did the Spanish dubbing of Sing 2?

The Spanish dubbing of Canta 2 includes Chayanne, Benny Ibarra, Hanna and Ashley de Ha * Ash, Roger González, Greeicy, Vadhir Derbez, María Eugenia Suárez and Sebastián Martínez.

In the cast in English we have Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, Chelsea Peretti and Bono.

Sing 2 was written and directed by Garth Jennings, who returns after the successful first installment of the film; the second installment is already in theaters.