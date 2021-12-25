Silvia Pinal is reported stable and lively

Silvia Pinal continues to be hospitalized in a Covid ward, after being diagnosed with the disease, but she is in “very good” and upbeat health, her children revealed to a television program.

“My mother is awake, animated, they put things on her, they pamper her a lot, in very good spirits, she is in very good clinical health. The virus has not attacked or inflamed any of his pneumonia that he had at some point. What saddens us is not being able to be with her and that she spends Christmas night alone, ”said Luis Enrique, one of her sons.

Alejandra Guzmán also shared that on Friday morning they were able to talk with the Mexican film diva and that she could see an improvement in her face. “She was a bit sleepy, but she looks better, she looks chapeadita, with the nurses she is talking about all her experiences and that encourages her.”

“His heart is stable, they are no longer going to put a pacemaker on him, he has never smoked; They are treating her for a urinary tract infection, for a small cough that had pneumonia and that worries us, but she is in good clinical health, and I see that she is very strong, “said the rocker to Venga la Alegría.

Alejandra said that they are going to send her a computer or some device so that she can be in contact and not feel alone, although the gifts will have to wait. “You can’t even send gifts, but for me a gift is that it’s okay, that we have hope because technology is very advanced. She is not in intensive care, I signed up for therapy, but when she was diagnosed with Covid, they transferred her to the restricted ward, “he said,

Pinal was admitted this Thursday to a hospital in the south of Mexico City, after presenting high blood pressure and a decrease in her heart rate.