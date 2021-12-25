SHCP Makes “Christmas Present” for Stock Market Investors

According to a decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) determined that All the profits obtained from the sale of shares issued in the stock market, as well as the payment of interest on bonds of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and the Federal Electricity Commission CFE), will enjoy fiscal incentives until the year 2025.

The fiscal incentives were in force since 2019 and expired in 2021, in an action prior to the end of the year, the tax authority decided to extend these benefits at least until 2025, four more years.

In the decree, the following is stated: “A fiscal stimulus is granted to people residing in Mexico, who must make the withholding of Income Tax (ISR) for the payments they make for interest from bonds issued by companies resident in Mexico, as well as by productive companies of the State, placed among the great investing public through stock exchanges concessioned in the terms of the Securities Market Law ”.

Said stimulus consists of a tax credit equivalent to 100% of the ISR that is caused, which will be creditable only against the income tax that they must pay for the amount equivalent to the withholding, determined in accordance with the same legal precept, provided that persons residing in Mexico do not make such withholding to the taxpayer residing abroad.

In other words, Mexican citizens may exempt the payment of taxes for profits obtained in operations in the national stock market, as long as the withholding is their own and they do not do it on behalf and order of other people residing abroad.

In addition, there will be another fiscal stimulus for taxpayers natural persons residing in Mexico and individuals and legal entities residing abroad, during the fiscal years from 2019 to 2025, consisting of the application of the 10% income tax rate to the profits obtained by said taxpayers, derived from the sale of shares issued by Mexican companies resident in our country in the stock exchanges concessioned under the terms of the Securities Market Law.

In summary, the profits obtained from the sale of shares issued in the stock market, as well as the payment of interest on bonds of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and the Federal Electricity Commission CFE), will enjoy fiscal incentives until the year 2025, according to the new decree.

Boost the market

No Initial Public Offering (IPO) has been registered in the Mexican Stock Exchange since November 2017, four years ago. Boosting the market is one of the priorities to generate an accessible source of financing for the companies themselves. This objective is behind the new tax decree.

The SHCP indicated in its decree that the extension of fiscal stimuli for the next four years seeks to standardize the fiscal treatment of Mexican stocks that start their placement in the stock market, in order for the private capital market to develop in a manner faster and that larger companies make initial public offerings on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).

The size of the Mexican stock market is one of the great impediments to its development as a source of financing.

If we analyze the most representative stock exchange in Mexico due to its size and age, the Mexican Stock Exchange, We observe that the 35 issuers that make up the S & P / BMV IPC, and that are the most traded in the market, concentrate practically 85 percent of the capitalization value and traded volume of that entire exchange. The remaining 15 percent of the operation is distributed in just over 100 stations, which undoubtedly reflects a very uneven operating performance, totally concentrated and which impedes the development of the market.

Now it remains to be seen if this Christmas gift is used by private and institutional investors to participate more in the market, since there are many other limitations on the investors’ agenda, such as the legal framework, the economic situation and even the financial culture.

