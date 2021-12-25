SHCP Makes “Christmas Present” for Stock Market Investors

According to a decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) determined that All the profits obtained from the sale of shares issued in the stock market, as well as the payment of interest on bonds of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and the Federal Electricity Commission CFE), will enjoy fiscal incentives until the year 2025.

The fiscal incentives were in force since 2019 and expired in 2021, in an action prior to the end of the year, the tax authority decided to extend these benefits at least until 2025, four more years.

