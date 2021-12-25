Shazam gives away 5 months of Apple Music: how to claim them

Shazam gives away up to five free months of Apple Music (Photo: Archive)

Who does not like free things, especially if it is something that is used very regularly like streaming music. That’s why at this time Shazam is giving away up to five months of free Apple Music.

Last 2018 Apple bought Shazam, the platform that everyone uses to discover the name of songs they like. After several years of operating in iOS and Android launched a promotion for attract users to Apple Music.

Although many prefer Spotify, Almost half a year of free music can be tempting enough to switch streaming services.

For those who have never had a profile on the platform is giving away five months of Apple Music, mainly ideal for those who have an iPhone or an Apple device; Although it is not exclusive since it can also be used by Android users.

Apple Music for macOS (Photo: Europa Press)

For those who already had a profile on the platform but left it, they can return to Apple Music with two months as a gift, courtesy of Shazam.

This alliance occurs because both products belong to the same brand and it will allow you to use Apple Music for two to five months for free.

Both Apple and Android users who want to take advantage of this offer must enter the link: https://www.shazam.com/en/applemusic. Then you must choose the option “Connect Apple Music” located in the upper right. If you are using an iPhone, a QR code will appear that you will need to scan to continue.

Then a notice will appear asking you to “Verify your identity”; if you don’t have one Apple ID the page will ask you to create one, otherwise you just have to enter your details.

“Apple Music” (Photo: Sebastian Kahnert / dpa)

The opportunity can be claimed by anyone until January 31, 2022 and thus take advantage of the fact that Shazam is giving away several months of Apple’s music service.

It is to remember that if you do not want to pay the subscription, you must cancel your account at least one day before the end of the free trial. In that case it will be better to put a reminder so that no collection is processed.

Apple has updated the music application of its desktop operating system macOS, Apple Music, with mores native characteristics that allow a faster operation in the reproduction of music and in the use of ‘streaming’ tools.

Get Apple Music for free (Photo: Capture)

The American brand has announced the macOS Monterey beta, in its version 12.2, and among its novelties for ‘software’ testers 9to5Mac has reported on the update of the native music app Apple Music, which replaced iTunes in 2019.

With the macOS 12.2 beta update, Apple Music comes to incorporate additional functions natively, such as song search and interface when it comes to displaying the results, they are no longer displayed as web pages.

This novelty also begins to allow a faster and easier operation when its users are interacting with third-party streaming services. Likewise, the update also improves the operation when sliding the screen, adding keyboard gestures and adapting it to the new panels with higher refresh rates and the ProMotion function of the MacBook Pro.

(With information from Europa Press)

KEEP READING:

WhatsApp: the Christmas scam you should not fall for

The truth about digital banking, a practical trend but with challenges in cybersecurity

EA Sports launched these two series that can be seen on stream and at no cost

Review: the pros and cons of the Roomba i7 smart vacuum cleaner