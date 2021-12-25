Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: 3 Famous Singer Couples Who Ended in 2021

When we take a tour of the events that marked the 2021, we cannot fail to mention the love breakups that hurt us. Yes OK Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes is the most remembered, also others famous couples of singers they finished her romantic relationships, so Sónica.mx made a list to remember those courtships that gave us hope in love.

Most of the pairs of singers that appear in this list were the favorites of the fans, so much so that they gave names to their relationships, for example, Camila and Shawn Mendes They were known as ‘shawmila’ and they even made Instagram accounts dedicated to different moments of their relationship.

Famous couples who ended 2021

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

As we mentioned earlier, it hurt millions to know that the ‘shawmila’ era is over. The love story between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes It started as a friendship after they met in 2014 during Austin Mahone’s tour. Later, they met again in a ‘backstage’ of Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ tour where they joined their talents to compose the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” (2015).

The chemistry between the singers excited more than one, however, they only saw each other as friends and even had their respective partners. The year 2018 arrived, and they connected again to create the song “Señorita”, with which they decided to take a bigger step and start a love relationship that lasted 2 years.

Last November 2021 so much Shawn mendes What Camila Cabello posted a ‘storie’ on Instagram where they announced that they finished their relationship, but they would remain best friends, as they began their love affair.

Like other pairs of singers, Karol G and Anuel AA They met in the summer of 2018 when they collaborated on the song “Culpables.” Later, they began their interactions on Instagram and, although they said it was for the promotion of the single, their followers could feel the chemistry that existed between the interpreters of the urban genre.

It would be at a concert in New York, held in November 2018, where they would confirm their relationship with a romantic kiss in front of all their followers. Two weeks later, they would start uploading photos together on their social media and you could even see how they were enjoying their vacation.







Although everything seemed like everything was honey on flakes, the singers put their relationship on hiatus on several occasions. However, after three months of dating, Karol G and Anuel AA They announced their final separation, although both have hinted that they still have affection.

Maria Becerra and Rusherking

According to interviews, Maria Becerra and Rusherking They met at a music camp, and the two were attracted to each other, but kept in touch through Instagram. After a couple of conversations, and the arrival of the quarantine, both decided to share the confinement and thus make the uncertainty more bearable.

This is how they became one of the most established couples in the Argentine music industry, and even brought their love to a collaboration with the song “Confiésalo” where they exchanged the affection they felt for each other during 2020. They also became a tattoo with the strawberry “Los del Espacio”.

On December 18, 2021 some tweets appeared on the profile of Maria Becerra where it was implied that Rusherking he had been unfaithful to her. However, the next day, the singer apologized for her messages and clarified that she and the ragman were no longer a couple and were going to solve their problems in private.