Sebastián Córdova launches a letter to Santiago Solari and declares war on the fans of America

Sebastián Córdova was introduced as a new Tigres UANL player, but on his arrival at the Monterrey airport he launched a tough appeal to Santiago Solari and declared war on the fans of America.

December 24, 2021 · 4:23 PM

The relationship between Sebastián Córdova and all the spheres that make up Club América was inescapably broken after the elimination was consummated in the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

Rumors indicated that the constant fights with Santiago Solari, the reproaches of the American fans and the demands of the Azulcrema directive caused the youth squad and owner of the “10” of Las Águilas to demand the transfer request.

After being associated with a possible exchange with Chivas de Guadalajara, Tigres UANL appeared on his path and ended up throwing a poison dart at Santiago Solari on his arrival at the Monterrey airport.

“Very nice, to work hard, hopefully it will be a quick adaptation tournament and to look for a quick championship. I am very happy to come with Miguel Herrera, the club is fantastic. I am very happy and I will try to do my best for this team”, assured in the first instance.

In addition, he pointed out against the fans of America: “I feel happy, I think that the objectives that I have here are very clear. The fans of Tigres are the best if not the best. I will do my best for myself, for the fans, for the club and to be champion “.

Sebastián Córdova became the new player for Tigres UANL, but his statements revealed the discomfort caused by the last episodes during his stay at Club América.