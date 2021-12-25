Santa Claus FC, the team that bears Christmas in its shield and colors

Inside of the soccer world there are some exotic equipment with amazing themes and history; that is the case of the mythical Santa Claus FC, a club Finnish that takes Christmas with them 365 days a year and that the same Santa Claus gave his permission to use his image and festive elements.

It may seem like a joke or a club created in a video game, but it is 100% real, well play in finland, has all the christmas magic in its colors and shield, plus Santa Claus is with them at every game, literally.

How was Santa Claus FC born?

This club is relatively new, because was founded in 1993, so it is not as old as you might believe having such an emblematic character as Santa Claus in his shield.

Santa Claus FC was founded thanks to two teams that merged, well the Rovaniemen Reipas and Rovaniemen Lappi joined forces to create it. According to Finnish traditions Rovaniemen is the home of Santa Claus and by merging the two teams from the city cThey laughed that it would be a good idea to call it that.

Something curious is that founders, players and others involved in the merger of this team They went to the largest Christmas Village in the city in Finland and they asked him permission to Santa Claus to use his name and colors, where he accepted without putting a but and there was even a party to commemorate the agreement.

The christmas team maybe it is not a leading player worldwide, but yes he has had a couple of important games, like when they played against him Crystal palace (from the Premier League) a few years ago.

As you can appreciate, Santa claus it’s in the shield of the team and not only that, but their colors wrap their uniforms. When the players they go to to train, its tradition is to do it with christmas hats and not only that, because there are those who elf ears, bells or reindeer horns.

It may sound bad but Santa Claus is the team mascot, so in each duel you can see him in the bleachers, benches or the middle of the field. Another of his traditions in what in Christmas dates give toys to children, taking the magic of Christmas with them all year long.

Between your honors found to have won in 8 occasions the Glasgow Friendly Cup and a qualification of the Midnattsolscupen.