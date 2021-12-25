Rodolfo Pizarro published an enigmatic message on social networks

Rodolfo Pizarro published a mysterious message on his official Twitter account, amid rumors that put him back on the Chivas. Pizarro only tweeted an hourglass and a Santa Claus.

The amateurs made their own theories, many believe that he is just preparing for the Christmas, but there are those who believe that he will soon announce his return to the Sacred Flock.

The group from Guadalajara wants to reinforce the area offensive, but it will be difficult to hire this player, Well, he has a very high salary and his economic situation is not the best.

Rodolfo Pizarro became a historical one of the Chivas by winning the title of the MX League at Closure 2017, being under the orders of Matías Almeyda.

The successes continued with the Striped of Monterrey, because in 2019 he won the Liga MX and the Concacaf Champions League.

The historical player of the Manchester United, David beckham, convinced him to sign with him Inter Miami, where he has not done very well, since he has only scored seven goals in 47 games played.

Rodolfo Pizarro wants to leave the MLS and return to MX League to have regularity, raise your level and go with the Mexican team to Qatar World Cup 2022.

