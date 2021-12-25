Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) Reveals Why Tom Holland Was Chosen To Be Spider-Man Among “A Good Group Of Guys”

Since they coincided in the Marvel Universe in different films such as ‘Avengers: Endgame’ or ‘SpiderMan: Homecoming’ itself, Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland They maintain a beautiful friendship, so much so that sometimes the relationship that Iron Man has with Spider-Man is reminiscent of that of a father and a son.

Now, Holland has become one of Hollywood’s most beloved and highest-rated actors and has many big screen premieres on his hands, including the third movie of ‘SpiderMan’ whose full title has already been revealed, or ‘Cherry’, a film that is also directed by the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, with whom he met at the UCM.

On the occasion of the promotion of ‘Cherry’, the British GQ magazine has wanted to make a profile of Holland in full by choosing some of the actors closest to him to be interviewed and one of them has been the one who gave life to Tony Stark.

In this interview, Robert Downey Jr. not only praised his partner but also wanted to explain why Holland was chosen to play Spider-Man among “a good group of guys” who did the casting.

“The boy was able to bear it. [Tom] he was experienced, he had a good presence. It can be said that he had a good kung fu level, he knew how to raise his fists and make a fight interesting, “the actor began.

“You have to remember that that day I auditioned with a good group of guys. Their names will remain hidden. They all did well and I’m sure each one would have given something different to the role of Spider-Man. But, Why Holland? That is the question? For his dignity. His dignity and confidence to be able to put on the suit“, he finally revealed. It is clear that the love and appreciation they have is mutual.

