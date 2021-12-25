Robert Downey Jr. and Rudy Giuliani get nods to Razzie’s worst movie

Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr. and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani made it to the list of nominees for the Razzie Awards on Friday, an annual disgrace of what voters consider the worst movies and performances of the year.

Downey Jr. was in the running to be the worst actor for playing the title role in “Dolittle,” a remake of a movie about a doctor who can talk to animals.

“Dolittle,” released by Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures, tied for the most Razzie nominations with six overall, including worst picture. It will compete with Netflix’s Polish erotic drama “365 Days,” which also received six nods from Razzie.

Others competing for worst picture included “Music” directed by musician Sia about a girl with autism and a new film version of the television show “Fantasy Island.”

Mike Lindell, CEO of the company MyPillow and a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, was nominated for “Absolute Proof,” a film that makes unsubstantiated allegations of fraud in the 2020 US presidential election. He is also competing for the worst image.

Giuliani made the Razzies list for his brief appearance in Sacha Baron Cohen’s mockumentary “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” The former mayor was filmed in a hotel room with an actress posing as a reporter. Giuliani has said that nothing inappropriate happened.

Created in 1980, the tongue-in-cheek Razzies serve as the antidote to the glitzy Hollywood Academy Awards ceremony. The winners of the Razzies will be announced on April 24, the night before the Oscar of this year.

Razzie nominees and winners are voted online by members from more than two dozen countries, who register online and pay a $ 40 membership fee.

This year, the Razzies announced a special pandemic-related award for 2020 as “Worst Calendar Year Ever!”