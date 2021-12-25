Robert Downey Jr. and how to dress after 40

Sure, accessories do quite a bit for Robert Downey Jr. but these only serve to accentuate the rest of your outfits. Man has already established his own unique style, which we can immediately identify. The base is a suit, always tailored, and here we also imagine him with a huge collection in his closet where he has everything from the obligatory black and serious ones, to others in light tones, always with other garments that combine perfectly. , and this applies to both formal and casual settings.

Vertical lines. Chad buchanan

Among the best suits we have seen RDJ there are those with vertical lines in different colors, or those that come with pictures also with a fresh tonality. These looks take away the serious element but stay classic with men’s wardrobe essentials. Along with accessories, there is basically no outfit that something looks wrong on you. Overall, she maintains a spirit of fun and experimentation, never failing in her looks.

Everything in the blazer. Randy holmes

In others it keeps only the blazer as the serious element, leaving the rest with jeans, tennis and one shirt, trying to the minimum but always looking interesting. In truth, he is a man with a difficult style to classify and it only makes us think that his closet is huge and envious.