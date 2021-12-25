Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, producers of the series, talk about the television project

Netflix has released a new featurette for Sweet Tooth where the producers explain how they brought this comic book story to screen.

A few weeks ago, the progress of the adaptation Sweet tooth from Netflix gave fans their first look at the show’s wildly imaginative post-apocalyptic landscape. But as anyone who has read the comic knows, there is also a deep story behind the stunning visuals. Now, Netflix has released a new featurette for the series where the producers explain how they brought this story from the page to the screen.

Sweet Tooth has some pretty impressive behind-the-scenes talent, including executive producers. Robert Downey Jr. Y Susan downey. According to the former Iron Man star, he and his wife were drawn to the “incredible emotional breadth of storytelling” in the original graphic novel by Jeff lemire, which imagines a future where a mysterious pandemic gives rise to a new breed of hybrid animal-humans.

One of his first fans was Jim Mickle, who now serves as director and co-showrunner on the series. Mickle particularly admired “Lemire’s voice and the way he brings so much of himself” to the story. Fortunately, Lemire said he was happy with what they have accomplished so far:

As soon as I heard how aligned Mickle’s vision was with what I originally created, I felt like I was in very good hands.

The co-showrunner Beth schwartz She is also featured in the video to praise the work of the art department and costume design team, commenting that they achieved the “hope” that the creators were looking for. But as Downey points out, this contrasts somewhat with the “darker” nature of Lemire’s books. Regardless, Susan Downey insists that the series stays true to what made the original comics captivate a wide audience:

We felt like we could really stick with the theme, but make it a more enjoyable place.

This is in agreement with other statements by Lemire, who underlined this contrast of the work: