Ricky Martin Livin ‘his 50s

Juan Carlos García Agencia Reforma

Considered one of the Latinos with the greatest impact in the world, Enrique Martín Morales, better known as Ricky Martin, celebrates this Christmas half a century of life and, therefore, we list 50 essentials of the idol.

1.- He attracts his fans because he keeps fit and his image is impeccable.

2.- He was one of the first Latinos to have a co-star at General Hospital. He played Miguel Morez from 1994 to 1995.

3.- He has won two Grammys and has been nominated eight times.

4.- “Livin ‘la Vida Loca” (1999) opened the doors to stars like Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Chayanne to the US market.

5.- She married the Syrian artist Jwan Yosef, with whom she has four children: the twins Valentino and Matteo, Lucia and Renn.

6.- In 2014 he obtained the World Music Award Latin Legend.

7.- He acted, in 1990, in the play Mamá Loves Rock with Angélica Vale, Angélica María and Angélica Ortiz.

8.- In 2003 he won the Favorite Latino Artist at the American Music Awards.

9.- He has collaborated with artists such as Taylor Swift, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Carlos Vives, Eros Ramazzotti, Maluma, Wisin & Yandel and Joss Stone. Add more than 30 duets.

10.- In Alcanzar una Estrella II, he formed the group Muñecos de Papel with Pedro Fernández, Sasha Sökol, Erik Rubín and Angélica Rivera.

11.- “The Cup of Life” is the musical standard par excellence of a soccer World Cup (France 98).

12.- He is a fan of tacos al pastor (with pineapple and cilantro).

13.- He co-founded the TAU Educational Institution, which helps poor children in Puerto Rico.

14.- With its foundation, it promotes the prevention of child trafficking and is a spokesperson for UNICEF.

15.- He is the most famous ex Menudo.

16.- Music + Alma + Sex is, for him, his most significant album because he did it out of the closet.

17.- In Australia and Mexico, he caused a stir because of his being La Voz’s coah… and for what he received.

18.- He wrote the book «Santiago the Dreamer Among the Stars» out of concern to express his feelings and occupations with his twins, Santiago and Valentino.

19.- It has been the image of Louis Vuitton and Giorgio Armani (his great friend).

20. For more than a month he sold out the tickets to his residence in Las Vegas, being the most successful Hispanic.

21.- He was the first Latino to do a duet with Daddy Yankee in “Drop It on Me” (2005).

22.- Despite the opinions to the contrary, he decided to address the issue of mental health in the video clip of “Fire by Night, Snow by Day”, directed by Gustavo Garzón and in which he pairs with Kate del Castillo, who is hospitalized for bipolar disorder.

23.- According to AllMusic.com, his most popular and best-rated albums are Vuelve and A Medio Vivir.

24.- Practice capoeira, yoga, meditation and calisthenics.

25.- He was nominated for an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role as Antonio D’Amico in American Crime History about the murder of Gianni Versace.

26.- He was the co-creator and producer of CNCO, a group that came out of the reality show La Banda.

27.- Her first official homosexual romance was with Carlos Abella, with whom she dated from 2011 to 2014.

28.- He gave life to Che in Evita, the Broadway Musical, for nine months; role with which he appeared in the Tony.

29.- He is a fan of Sheryl Crow, The Cranberries, Roxette, Red Hot Chili Peppers and U2.

30.- His first invitation to a US prime time program was on The Tonight Show, with Jay Leno, in 2009 and then in 2011.

31.- The countries where their songs are played the most: North Korea, China, Mexico, the United States, Australia, France, Russia, Turkey, Japan and South Africa.

32.- He recorded “Distance Doesn’t Matter” for the animated film Hercules and voiced the main character in the Latin American version.

33.- He is a dog lover. He has had about seven in his life. And now he has a Pitbull.

34.- He loves houndstooth sandals.

35.- Rice with beans is his hit in Puerto Rican gastronomy.

36.- Black Eyes Peas is one of his favorite groups to dance and sing.

37.- He loves action films and superheroes.

38.- He is avid reader of biographies: those of Barack Obama and Steve Jobs, of his favorites.

39.- «María» is the most successful song with registered sales per unit; It sold more than 5 million copies and was number one in Belgium, France, Germany, Argentina and Canada.

40.- Carrie Underwood, Adele, Thalía, Paty Manterola, Kylie Minogue, Yuri, Jennifer Aniston, Shania Twain, Michelle Pfeiffer, Faith Hill, Helena Bonham Carter, Fergie, Salma Hayek and Sarah Jessica Parker have declared that they love Ricky.

41.- His main influences and inspirations in music: REO Speedwagon, Led Zeppelin, Michael Jackson, George Michael, Elvis Presley, Madonna and Cher.

42.- In 2011 he obtained Spanish nationality from his mother. He has a house in Madrid, in addition to Miami and San Juan, and an apartment in Los Angeles.

43.- He is a Buddhist.

44.- His most pleasant and enriching trips: Nepal and India.

45.- He made his Broadway debut as Marius Pontmercy in Les Misérables, in 1996.

46.- You have stated that, of the current artists, you would like to collaborate with Dua Lipa.

47.- Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are his favorite actors.

48.- His children loved his voice as Herb Overkill in Minions.

49.- He is considered one of the great promoters of the rights of the LGBT + community and of freedom of expression.

50.- It is kept at 50.

