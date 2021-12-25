Revocation of mandate, an exercise that advances amid controversy

600 auxiliaries, killed for cheating

The same Complaints and Complaints Commission of the INE determined to terminate 600 assistants who delivered more than 71,000 citizen support with irregularities, such as copies of voter credentials with inconsistencies or based on images that were not that of a person but of objects such as screens or pets.

Now, once the deadline for receiving signatures closes, the INE will have until February 3 to complete the review of the rubrics, whether they were delivered with the institute’s app or in paper formats. Of the first, with a cut to this Thursday, 1 million 67,635 had been delivered and irregularities had been detected in 20% of them.

The issue reaches the Court

In the middle of the delivery and reception of signatures, the recall exercise reached the SCJN.

On October 14, the Going for Mexico coalition filed an unconstitutionality action against the Federal Mandate Revocation Law, since it considers that as it is proposed, it allows the president to be “on a permanent campaign.”

The INE also presented before the SCJN a constitutional controversy against the reduction of resources approved by the Chamber and, on its side, in a session of the General Council determined to pause some activities of the process, arguing lack of resources.

However, the presidency of the Chamber, led by the Morenoist Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, filed his own controversy against the INE, from which he managed to get the Recess Commission of the country’s highest court to grant him a suspension and order the institute to continue Go ahead with the revocation query.

After the notification, the INE reported this Thursday that it will abide by that judicial mandate in its terms, but clarified that it will be attentive to the substantive resolution made by the SCJN regarding the constitutional controversy it presented to claim budget insufficiency.

From Morena, the leader Mario Delgado and other figures accuse the president of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova, as well as other of his peers, of not wanting to exercise, of stopping democracy and of spending excessive public resources. On the other hand, Córdova and the councilors maintain that it is impossible to organize the mandate revocation consultation with few resources, since by law it must be considered as another federal election, that is, with the installation of some 160,000 polls.