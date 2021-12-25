Results HERE, Draw 3526 and numbers that fell on Friday, December 24 in the National Revancha and Revanchita Lottery

Lotenal | The Melate Friday, December 24, will have its Draw No. 3526 to define the winners of Revancha and Revanchita of the National Lottery of Mexico. What is the draw schedule and how to SEE the Predictions draw LIVE and ONLINE?

Once again, the Melate will take place this Friday, December 24. On this occasion, it will mean Draw 3526 of the National Lottery. The numbers that fell in the drawing are published AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

The game is about choose 6 numbers between 1 and 56. The steering wheel has 5 boxes of 56 numbers each, so you can play up to 5 different combinations. The draw can be viewed ON-LINE from the Forecasts website.

Melate: Result of Draw 3526 of Revancha and Revanchita de Lotenal

This draw will take place from 9:15 p.m. CDMX time. The results and numbers that fell can be viewed LIVE and ONLINE CLICKING HERE.

Where do I bet and how is the National Lottery Melate Revancha and Revanchita played?

To play Revancha or Revanchita you will only have to pay an additional contribution, depending on the game, and check the box of the game you selected.

How much does it cost to participate in a game like Lotenal’s Melate Revancha and Revanchita?

The price of Melate is $ 15.00 pesos for each combination of 6 numbers that you have chosen.

Historical results of the National Lottery: all the complete results of the Melate

