Rayadas confirmed outbreak of COVID-19 inside his campus

After being champions of the Liga MX Femenil, the Rayadas de Monterrey confirmed a multiple contagion of the COVID-19 disease (Photo: Twitter / @ Raya2cm)

After having overcome the predictions that placed the Tigres Femenil team as champion of the Grita México Apertura 2021, the Rayadas de Monterrey confirmed bad news. Through their official social networks, the team led by Eva Mirror released a multiple contagion of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, the number of people who tested positive for the COVID-19 disease was not specified.

Through a statement on their verified Twitter account, the @Rayadas team reported that “Today, Friday, December 24, positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in female players. Our technical director and other members of the rayadas coaching staff. The players and other members who were positive are isolated and under medical observation ”.

Despite the alarm over the activity they recently held with the Amazons of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), they clarified that before said meeting they adhered to the sanitary requirements imposed by the health authorities and the league.

The Rayadas de Monterrey communicated the news through their social networks (Photo: Twitter / @ Rayadas)

“Before the women’s final, all the players and members of the coaching staff strictly followed the Liga MX sanitary protocol. which indicates the performance of covid-19 tests and in all cases they had negative results. We reiterate to the members of the club, our fans and the community the importance of following the instructions of the health authorities in the fight against the pandemic ”, they concluded.

To avoid similar situations during the 2022 Clausura tournament, both for fans and team members, Mexican soccer authorities agreed to redouble their efforts to comply with health protocols. In this sense, the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola Peñalosa, together with the Epidemiological Committee of the institution, announced the new provisions for the knowledge of clubs, sports directors and medical bodies.

– Every player who joins their team, after their vacation period must undergo a PCR test before returning to your activities.

Under the command of Eva Espejo, the Rayadas conquered their second star (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

– The times between tests will be reduced from 10 to 7 days and will be done 72 hours before of each party. The scheduling will be in charge of Liga MX.

– If a club has between 7 and 10 players registered in the category with positive cases, your meeting may be rescheduled within the same day. A match can only be rescheduled for another round if the team in question has 10 or more players with a positive diagnosis of COVID-19.

– The measures established by the health authorities to combat the pandemic will prevail at all times. The use of face masks is mandatory, as well as the exhortation to avoid crowds and maintain a healthy distance between people, the application of antibacterial gel and sanitizers.

– Local authorities will have the power to define the capacity allowed for sports venues, according to the figures in each of the entities with a place for soccer teams.

After 90 minutes no team managed to prevail on the scoreboard and everything had to be defined by the penalty shoot-out in front of a packed University Stadium and more than 103 thousand spectators following the actions of the game through the official Tigres Femenil social networks.

The archer Alejandría Godínez rose as the highest figure of the grand final by stopping two penalties. On the second attempt the feline took the ball out of the upper right corner and deflected the shot towards the post. He then stopped the third shot with a great save in the center of the goal. In the last attempt of Tigres the pitcher sent the ball to the left post, making the victory of Monterrey concrete.

