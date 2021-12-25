price, characteristics and final design LEAKED

The Xiaomi 12 It is just around the corner. His official presentation will be on the day December 28thAlthough today we have very good news for the most impatient: almost everything has been leaked. The final design, several of the features and even the price of one of the cheaper models. The Xiaomi 12 is no unknown and comes with a very elegant design and interesting.

This is the Xiaomi 12: new camera module and rugged rear

The filter Evleaks has leaked 3 images of the official design of Xiaomi 12. The device arrives with a renewed air in its back thanks to two keys: the rough material and the new camera module. Xiaomi continues to bet on thin frames and a curved screen.

Xiaomi has not changed the design radically compared to the current Xiaomi Mi 11, but it has updated the simplest points to try to give a distinctive touch to the new series. What is most striking is its new 50 MP main sensor.

The screen and the front had little room for improvement and their design is practically the same as that found in dozens of devices of Xiaomi and other brands. The material chosen for the back could be glass, although we cannot confirm this at the moment.

Performance, camera and display

The list of official features It has not been fully disclosed, but there are already leaks regarding the processor and other details. Xiaomi has focused on 3 key aspects to create this Xiaomi 12: camera, display and processor.

Commanding the performance is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 accompanied, probably, by 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The storage will start from 128 GB and could go up to 512 GB in the most advanced model.

The screen, as can be seen in the images, will be 6.28 inch. It is a “small” size for what is usually seen in the high range, so Xiaomi might want a compact smartphone. The technology could not be other than AMOLED and its refresh rate can go up to 144 Hz.

Regarding the camera, we can confirm that its main sensor will be 50 MP and that thanks to its size it could offer a very interesting quality and luminosity. It is well known that the brute force of big sensors they end up being a good option.

Price contained, but far from 500 euros / dollars

The price that has been leaked for the Chinese market is for the Xiaomi 12X model. This will be cheaper and will offer lower-level features. Prices for this device range from 400 to 500 euros / dollars depending on the storage options.

This lets us know that the Xiaomi 12 it will be above in price. In addition, we know that they are prices for China, so upon arrival in the West the figures could increase. If you were thinking of buying the Xiaomi 12 for about 500 euros / dollars we have bad news for you.

Everything indicates that, in Spain, you can buy around the 700 euros / dollars the cheapest version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.