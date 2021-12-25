price and official launch of the electric that will compete against the Tesla Model 3 with up to 591 km of autonomy

A few months ago we told you about the BMW i4, the next electric sedan from the German automaker based on the 4 Series Coupé. Today you know your price in Mexico and the benefits with which it will arrive in the country.

Back then BMW promised the i4 would hit just over 300 miles on a charge. Today we know that the one available in Mexico will offer autonomy of up to 591 kilometers, of course, depending on the driving style.

Although it is known that there are two versions of the i4, in Mexico, for now, only the version will be available i4 eDrive40, which reaches a maximum speed of 190 km / h and an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.7 seconds.

These figures are achieved with its electric motor that generates 340 horsepower and 430 Nm of torque, while its battery capacity reaches 80.7 kWh, so, in a fast charging station it will go from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes.

In terms of exterior design, the BMW i4 integrates that already grill feature that have electric BMWs, because, according to the automaker, it hides a technological arsenal, instead of just letting air in for cooling like combustion cars.





Inside, the BMW i4 integrates the BMW Curved Display, a large touchpad that occupies the space of the dashboard and the center screen in a design ergonomic curved towards the driver.





Smartest

In terms of smart capabilities, according to BMW, the i4 has significantly better brain than previous BMW models, its on-board computer would be capable of processing 20 to 30 times more the volume, or around dtwice the amount of data previously possible. This will allow further fusion of the vehicle’s sensors, helping to achieve higher levels of driver assistance.





Also, the i4 already integrates the octava version of iDrive, also present in the iX, and, according to BMW, that update represents a “big step” towards fully autonomous vehicles capable of supporting both Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous driving systems. However, the i4 stayed in the 2.

Price and availability

With these characteristics, the BMW i4, in its version eDrive40, arrived in Mexico with a price of 1,380,000 pesos. It is expected that the version M, the sports, will soon arrive in Mexico; this would reach 544 hp and would be the first BMW M combined with a BMW i.