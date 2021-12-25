Players in Mexico with a price similar to that of Rodolfo Pizarro and with more possibilities to play in Europe

ESPN Digital presents some Mexican players under 25 years of age with projection to emigrate to European football

According to information that ESPN Digital had access to, the transfer of Rodolfo Pizarro from Monterrey to Inter Miami amounted to 11.8 million dollars. In this way, the player, then 25 years old, became the third largest transfer in MLS history at that time, only behind Gonzalo Martinez Y Ezequiel Barco to the Atlanta United.

After two seasons with the Miami club, which have depreciated its value to 5.5 million dollars and the interest of Monterrey and Chivas to repatriate it, Pizarro’s chances of emigrating to Europe have decreased drastically, since there are young players with greater projection and whose age favors their objectives.

“Everybody is going to see me and be watching,” said Pizarro upon arrival at Miami International Airport.

Faced with this situation, ESPN Digital presents Mexican players who are younger than Pizarro and have a similar value to that of the former Monterrey player.

The ‘Cub’ is 24 years old and worth 7.7 million dollars. With a career in the national team, the defender can be export material to a development league. Montes could follow a similar path to Edson Álvarez, who was signed by Ajax in the Netherlands and has established himself as one of the most important figures in the squad.

At 23, El ‘Piojo’, which is valued at $ 7.7 millionHe has a long history in the First Division and has positioned himself as a player with great projection. Alvarado’s level has led him to be a regular member of Gerardo Martino’s calls for the Mexican National Team.

The 24-year-old rojiblanco striker shone with Mexico at the Tokyo Olympics and has become a benchmark for the Sacred Herd. Vega has the quality to play in Europe and with a value of 7.1 million dollars it could interest several clubs.

Santos’ goalkeeper has stood out as one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX. The 25-year-old goalkeeper was linked a few weeks ago with Bayer Leverkusen although everything remained in rumors. With a value of 5.5 million dollars, Acevedo can dream of Europe.

The Mexican is one of the most important jewels of the MLS. The 19-year-old midfielder has begun to establish himself in the LA Galaxy and on more than one occasion he has expressed his desire to play in Europe. Valued at $ 6.6 million.

Araujo shone in the 2021 MLS Season with the LA Galaxy and was named the Los Angeles defender of the year.. At just 20 years old and worth $ 4.9 million, Aztec fans dream that Araujo can go to Europe and continue to grow in a development league.