Plans to make a December 25 – Other Cities – Colombia

Finally Christmas Eve arrived and, with it, the morning, afternoon and night of December 25, the date of the ‘desenguayabe’, is approaching, in which many decide to just rest and eat what was left over from their dinner. Good night.

But the 25 would not have to go unnoticed considering that this day holiday is a saturday and, therefore, more than one activity can be done during the weekend.

It is an ‘extra day’ to have a good time in the company of family, friends and all the loved ones with whom he hugged – or with whom he did not have the opportunity – this Friday at midnight.

Go for a walk

Whether it is a pot trip to share with the family on the outskirts of Bogotá, or visiting a farm in one of the warm-climate municipalities, many could decide to spend these dates in another environment away from home.

It all depends on your plans and budget, but this would be a good way to break the routine, rest, eat delicious, share with the family and, why not, take a dip in a pool or river.

You should also take into account that many people are leaving the city and the traffic on Sunday 26 can be quite heavy on the return plan.

Of course: the December spirit ‘can do everything’.

A pot walk or a family trip will also be an excellent plan during this weekend.

Go to cinema

Another good option, with which you will not have to leave the city, is to go to the cinema to see one of the billboard premieres.

You can see ‘El paseo 6’, the Colombian film that premiered this December 23. You can also opt for children’s movies, such as ‘Charm’, the Disney film inspired by our country, or ‘Clifford, the big red dog’, which tells the adventures of the giant hound.

If, on the other hand, you prefer action movies, you can see ‘Spider-Man: no way home’ or ‘The Matrix resurrections’, which premiered on Thursday 23.

Going to see a movie with your family, friends or partner can be an excellent plan for the ‘post-Christmas’ day.

Another plan may be to go to the movies with your family or friends.

Streaming

And if you prefer not to leave your home this Saturday, you can dip into a movie or series from your favorite streaming service.

On Netflix you can see ‘Do not look up’, a film that opens on the platform this December 24 with a first-rate cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep.

If you want to see something more Christmas, ‘1000 km from Christmas’ may be an excellent option. It is about an auditor who hates Christmas and comes to work in a small town where he meets a woman who makes him change his opinion about the holidays.

If, on the other hand, you prefer to spend this day watching horror movies, ‘This body feels like death’ may be the movie you are looking for. This December 24, director Christopher Landon’s film opens on the Movistar + platform.

Movistar will also premiere the third season of ‘Fantasmas’, the Christmas episode.

For its part, Disney + will premiere this December 24 ‘Encanto’, if you prefer to watch the film from home. You can also see ‘Bridge of Spies’, starring Tom Hanks, or the Christmas movie ‘Black Nativity’.

It may be a good option to stay home and watch series and movies.

Events in Bogotá

Ruta de la Navidad offers several entertainment and educational spaces in the city during this December 25.

Living universe route: the Bogotá Planetarium will address astrobiology, asking questions about life in the universe: its origin, evolution and future. The route begins with an experience in the Dome of the planetarium and you can participate in various thematic activities. Hours are 9 a.m. t at 6 pm at the Planetarium. Musical fantasy laser show: from 1 pm to 2 pm, citizens will be able to enjoy a laser show in sync with the music of the best Disney movie soundtracks. The appointment is at the Bogotá Planetarium: calle 26 B # 5 – 93. Musical bands laser show: Also in the Planetarium, from 6 pm to 7:30 pm, you can see the laser show in sync with the music of bands like Metallica, AC / DC and Queen. PACIFICANT: It will be held from 5:30 pm to 10 pm on Avenida Calle 63 No. 68-95 in Engativá. There will be an artistic staging with a montage of lights with musical effects and sounds that allow an imaginary trip to our Pacific Coast and its richness. Photographic exhibitions, infographics and recreational and pedagogical activities that sensitize adults and children about environmental education around the protection and defense of species.

