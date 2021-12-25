Penelope Cruz, a stunning woman in red at her tribute at MoMA in New York

Penelope Cruz shone more than ever this Tuesday night at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, better known as MoMA. The Spanish actress was honored for her film career at an event full of celebrities, including Rosalía and Anne Hathaway, who wanted to be next to the protagonist of ‘Parallel Mothers’.

In his emotional speech, Cruz reviewed his career and acknowledged that he would not have been the star of the Film Benefit charity gala, which aims to raise funds for the museum’s film department, “if I had not had the privilege of working with brilliant directors who inspired, taught and turned me into an artist and in person ”. Penelope also wanted to have Pedro Almodóvar present. “Thanks to everyone, but especially to Pedro who instructed me not to be afraid and to trust myself. With him I continue to learn to act, about human behavior and about myself, “he said.

Penelope Cruz at the Film Benefit Gala held at MoMA in New York Gtres

For this very special occasion, the Oscar-winning actress turned into a stunning woman in red with a dreamy Chanel design, a brand for which she has been an ambassador for years. Penelope was simply perfect in a dress from the Haute Couture collection that stood out for its jewel neckline with crystal embroidery and its shawl-like cape detail on the shoulders with a bow on the chest.

Penelope Cruz at the Film Benefit Gala held at MoMA in New York Gtres

A fitted design in the abdomen area and with a skirt, asymmetrical in the front, with a lot of volume. The actress paired the dress with black platform sandals and diamond earrings to match her sparkling neckline.

Penelope Cruz at the Film Benefit Gala held at MoMA in New York Gtres

As for her ‘beauty look’, the Madrilenian chose to repeat one of her favorite and most characteristic hairstyles on the red carpet: a bun with bangs. Penelope opted for a hairstyle with loose locks for a casual effect and a flattering makeup with nude lips and a classic eyeliner.

Another of the Spanish women who was present at the party was Rosalía, who preferred a more casual outfit consisting of a pearl white satin shirt and high-waisted black pants. The Catalan artist sang a piece of ‘A tu vera’, the song she sang with Cruz in the movie ‘Dolor y gloria’.

Rosalía at the Film Benefit gala held at MoMA in New York Gtres

Anne Hathaway also caused a sensation with her beautiful two-tone Chanel dress. The ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ actress was very pretty with a fitted design with a square neckline that she wore with white ankle boots and a mini-bag from the ‘maison’.

Anne Hathaway at the Film Benefit Gala held at MoMA in New York Gtres

Ricky Martin attended the appointment with a black jacket and pants suit that stood out for the satin lapels of the jacket and that he combined with a turtleneck sweater.

Ricky Martin at the Film Benefit Gala held at MoMA in New York Gtres

Diane Kruger opted for a floral print two-piece set by Emilia Wickstead. The actress chose a ‘cropped top’ with a shirt collar and a long ‘midi’ skirt with volume from the designer’s autumn-winter 2021 collection.

Diane Kruger at the Film Benefit Gala held at MoMA in New York Gtres

Leslie Mann also trusted Chanel with a tweed jacket with jewel buttons and high-waisted palazzo pants.

Leslie Mann at the Film Benefit Gala held at MoMA in New York Gtres

Rebecca Hall, Penelope’s partner in the film ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’, also opted for a jacket and trousers suit with the iconic tweed of the French firm. The actress wore it with a lace bodysuit.