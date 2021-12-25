Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition, the new free game on the Epic Games Store

The ninth game of the Epic Games Christmas promotion is now available. Those who want to buy it, can do it totally free for the next 24 hours.

In the run-up to Christmas, Epic games brings us a new title to download totally free in its official store. Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition is the ninth game of the promotion, and is available today, Friday, December 24, 2021.





Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition is available from today, Friday, December 24, through tomorrow, Saturday, December 25. The deadline to add this game launched in 2017 and full of surprises are the 13.00 from Argentina; beyond that time, they will no longer be able to download it for free. All who can download the game in this period will already add it to their library permanently.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition, the new free game from Epic Games: how to download it on PC

From today, Friday, December 24, and for the next 24 hours, Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition can be downloaded for free on the Epic Games Store. It is already available at this time and only until 1:00 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday 25. This is the link to download today’s free game:

The Official Review of Vampyr at Epic Games

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition is the first isometric group RPG for the PC set in the fantasy universe of Pathfinder. Enjoy a classic RPG experience inspired by games like Baldur’s Gate, Fallout 1 and 2, and Arcanum.

Thanks to the help of over 18,000 Kickstarter backers and composer Inon Zur, Owlcat Games is proud to release the first isometric PC RPG set in the beloved Pathfinder board game universe. Enjoy a classic RPG experience inspired by games like Baldur’s Gate, Fallout 1 and 2, and Arcanum. Explore and conquer the Stolen Lands and make them your kingdom!

What’s Included Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition

Multiple content updates that enrich the game and dozens of general improvements.

New skills and ways to create your character, as well as a new class.

New items and weapons.

Improved balance, especially in the beginning and in the last two chapters of the game.

Improved realm management system, both in terms of balance and ease of use and comfort for the player.

Greater variety of random encounters on the global map.

Thousands of bug fixes and improvements made since the game’s initial launch.