One of the best Samsung Galaxy crashes on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G plummets to 361 euros with this Amazon offer. It is one of the most interesting Galaxy of the year and this price makes it really attractive. We talk about its global version, which comes together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Korean terminal is located by 449 euros on the official Samsung website, so you will save almost 90 euros. Also, if you are a member of Amazon Prime you will enjoy fast and totally free shipping.

Samsung’s smartphone has a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Samsung’s hand with the screens will not leave you indifferent, we find a vibrant and very fluid panel. It can be the best place to enjoy the best multimedia content.

Your brain the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, one of the processors manufactured by the North American Qualcomm. As we have said, it arrives next to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB. You will not miss power, you will enjoy demanding applications and games with ease.

We do not forget their cameras, incorporates a quadruple sensor with a main chamber of 64 megapixels, a wide angle 12-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a camera for the portrait mode. In the hole in its front, a 32 megapixel camera.

The Korean terminal also has a battery of 4,500 mAh Y 25W fast charge, plus wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. We are facing a 5G smartphone, you will have the possibility to navigate at full speed. It also has NFC, a technology that will allow you to pay in all types of shops without removing your wallet.

You don’t have to pay too much to get a really good Samsung Galaxy. Less than 370 euros to take you one of the most interesting mid-range of the company. It is tremendously complete and has specifications that we usually find in higher-priced terminals.

