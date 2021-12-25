On idols, political hobbies and an uncomfortable day by Eva Espejo

Jessika mendez

Monterrey, NL / 12/24/2021 18:29:50





Eva Mirror has become a historical coach in Mexican soccer, as she is the first DT champion in Liga MX Femenil, although his illusion goes beyond winning a title.

The coach of Rayadas is going for the two-time championship, but not only based on an ideology of typical idols such as Pep Guardiola, José Mourinho and Jürgen Klopp, but in political leaders who have managed to be successful.

In an interview with Mediotiempo, he revealed that he was a lover of politics and education, so if he had not received the opportunity to direct professionally, he would have dedicated himself to children.

“I don’t have an idol as such, I try to take the best of each one, read, of all those political leaders, what they do, how they achieve it, the strategies they use; in soccer my reference is the same Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Mourinho who at the time marked a certain school; In general, the school that marked me a lot is the Dutch school, which is the basis of what Pep did, “he said.

What would you have done if you weren’t a coach?

“I would continue in class, with first and second grade children, singing songs, learning, learning to read and write, and at some point occupying important positions in topics of Education reform“revealed Espejo.

Would Eva Espejo agree to lead a men’s team?

For Eva there is no obstacle that stops her, much less being a woman; however, managing a men’s team is not on his priority list. Still, if the opportunity comes, don’t rule out accepting it.

“They asked me if Mexico would be prepared for a woman President, I said ‘no one asked us if we were prepared for a man to occupy that position’; the environments are becoming more favorable. Soccer is soccer, it doesn’t matter if It is for men or women ”, he pointed out.

“There are capacities, not gender, If I am capable enough to lead a team of men, it will showIt is going to be known, I don’t know if it is an ambition today, I don’t know if it is something I would like to put on my to-do list, I have abandoned it a long time ago, but if the opportunity were given I would be happy too ”.

Pachuca made her live a painful moment

Espejo has a contract with Rayadas for one more year, so that all of 2022 he will be able to fight for another title in his career as DT, after Rayadas returned her to the courts for the Apertura 2021, since in Pachuca he had a semester of having passed from the helm of Tuzas to the Sports Directorate.

“For me it was painful to leave the field in Pachuca, but despite the fact that they gave me the opportunity to be in the Sports Directorate, it was early at that time, I personally felt that I had the pending to lift the trophy; It was painful for everyone (leaving Tuzas), not just for my President (Jesús Martínez), for all that Pachuca implied in my training, but at that time it was not convenient for the club that I return to the fields, “he recalled.

The letter that opened the doors

If Eva had the opportunity to be a professional coach, it was thanks to the letter she sent to Arturo Elías Ayub, president of the Pumas Board of Trustees, whom she did not know, but had only greeted him leaving CU without knowing who it was, until she saw him on television and it was then that Eva ventured to write to him, when she was around 18 years old.

“Broadly speaking, the letter said that I was a young woman who wanted to know how a soccer team worked, that I wanted nothing more than the opportunity to be around, that I was not going to bother anyone, that I was not going to speak, that He was going to do it with a team that he considered was a pioneer in many things, because Pumas had advanced in psychology, performance, “he explained.

“(My first day) was uncomfortable because I thought I was going to a job interview. I was too elegant, I went with a suit, I even got there with a heel, it was uncomfortable because there was volcanic stone, but with many illusions; which helped me a lot It was that the one who sent me was Arturo Elías, that made them give me special treatment, and that day I understood the greatness of what I was asking for and held myself responsible. “