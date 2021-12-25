Ómicron strikes exhausted medical staff and front-line personnel globally
BOSTON.- Personnel absences due to COVID-19 tripled this month in the hospitals of thee London and almost 10% of the city’s firefighters missed work due to illness.
In New York, about 2,700 police officers were absent this week, twice the average number of sick officers. And on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Judy Snar said she was on the edge, with 50-hour weekly shifts in a supermarket and additional tasks to her job usual because the business has about 100 workers when it should be 150.
“We don’t have enough hands. Everyone works as hard as they can physically and mentally, ”Mashpee said.
The global rebound in coronavirus cases driven by the Omicron variant is a new blow to hospitals, police stations, supermarkets and other hotspots struggling to maintain a full workforce of front-line workers as the pandemic enters its third year.
Governments have taken steps to curb staff shortages in jobs considered essential to society, from truckers and janitors to babysitters and train drivers. But nurses and other professionals fear that health problems Continued personnel increases the risk to the public and burnout among these workers.
Mike Solan, a Seattle cop who leads his city’s police union, said that his department had 300 fewer officers in a contingent of 1,350.
“It is difficult for our community because we are waiting for that request for help,” he said. “And we are also at risk because we do not have adequate security numbers to have an environment of safe work when we respond to that request for help ”.
Michelle Gonzalez, a nurse at New York’s Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, said that she and her colleagues in the intensive care unit have never actually had a break from COVID-19, and that the arrival of Ómicron it has only rekindled his post-traumatic stress disorder.
“Before work I have a lot of anxiety”, He said. “If I’ve had two days off, I come back in a panic because I don’t know what I’m going to find.”
Before work I have a lot of anxiety. If I have had two days off, I come back in a panic because I don’t know what I’m going to find ”.
Michelle Gonzalez, a nurse at Montefiore Medical Center in New York
Countries like Spain and Great Britain have reduced COVID-19 quarantines to ease the understaffing allowing people to return to work earlier after testing positive or being exposed to the virus.
Meanwhile, in the United States, states like Massachusetts have called hundreds of members of the National Guard to help fill the gaps in hospitals and residences, where they serve meals, they transfer patients and do other non-clinical tasks.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has vowed to veto legislation repelling a $ 4 per hour wage hike for risk to workers of food stores, which has been in place for almost a year in some cities on the west coast such as Los Angeles, Berkeley and Long Beach, in California.
“This is not the time to cut pay for these crucial front-line workers, ” the Democratic mayor said this week.
Unions representing health workers report that too many hospitals they do not cover casualties or make long-term contracts to personnel exhausted by the pandemic.
For example, in the three largest hospitals in New York alone there are 1,500 nursing positions vacant, double the number at the beginning of the pandemic, he said. Carl Ginsberg, spokesman for the New York State Nurses Association, with 42,000 members.
“There are not enough nurses to do the job well, so there are situations in which the units have dangerous conditions, in which the patients are in danger ”, he said.
In London, the epicenter of the British omicron outbreak, a surgeA staff casualty hits hospitals just as COVID-19 admissions doubled in three weeks. The latest rally will likely persist until mid-January, according to authorities.
“It wouldn’t take much to provoke a crisis,” said David Oliver, consulting physician. in a hospital in the south-east of England.
Home managers in the United States, which suffered some of the deadliest outbreaks of COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, added to the requests that the authorities do more.
IT MAY INTEREST YOU
What is celebrated this December 24, Good Night or Christmas?
Although cases in long-term residences have not yet risen drastically, the industry is preparing for the omicron with 15% fewer workers today than at the beginning of the pandemic, said Rachel Reeves, spokeswoman for the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, a group representing the industry.
In the past, residences have had trouble competing for staff with other health services because in practice, their salaries are set by the government, he noted, so the companies hoped that the administration of President Joe Biden would be able to raise Medicaid funding and create staffing and retention programs.
“The caregivers are exhausted,” Reeves said. “Not only have many suffered tremendous losses, it has been physically and emotionally exhausting fighting this virus day after day ”.
Biden’s coronavirus relief plan, valued at $ 1.9 trillion, includes $ 350 billion for state and local governments to offer una “bonus” to essential workers. States also use other pandemic funds to expand their workforce.
.