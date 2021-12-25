Omar Islas signed a contract with Pumas

If something has been criticized by fans of the Auriazul board of directors, it is the lack of reinforcements over the last few years. Although they have added names, they have not always left good feelings and that has angered the fans. However, in the last hours, the first reinforcement of Pumas.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

College fans have been asking for reinforcements since the transfer market began, but haven’t seen much of a response. As if that were not enough, a couple of days ago, Andres Lillini He hinted that he does not expect reinforcements and people close to the club confirmed that they will have to support each other in the quarry once again.

Given this news, the first name that emerged was that of Omar Islas, a 25-year-old footballer who had made his debut in the first team several years ago, but who, with no place to get filming, had to leave for other clubs. Despite the fact that the possibilities of returning to Pumas They seemed far away, a good semester in Pumas Tabasco caught Lillini’s attention.

That is why the Argentine coach included him in the preseason and, although until a few days ago he had a contract with the Pumitas, just two days ago he stamped his signature on the contract to return to defend the colors of Pedregal and became the first official reinforcement.

Now, it only remains to be seen if he takes advantage of this new opportunity that was given him in the first team and he will surely have his first chance this Monday, when Pumas Tabasco visit the quarry to play the first preseason friendly.