‘Nitrogen with chips’: they denounce in Japan that food packaging brings less and less product for the same value

This gradual and small reduction in rations allows companies to absorb the higher cost of their raw materials without making the selling price of their products more expensive.

Several packaged food companies in Japan have opted for a while now to manufacture smaller packages with less product quantity, which has attracted the attention of the media and Japanese citizens.

Known as reduflation, this progressive reduction and to a small extent of the rations allows companies to absorb the higher cost of their raw materials without making the selling price of their products more expensive, in a country where the inflation rate is practically flat.

Masayuki Iwasa, 45, has created a website to monitor this practice, known in the Asian country as “camouflaged price increase“.

“In Japan, the impact of deflation means that it is difficult to raise prices directly, so reduflation is a kind of measure of last resort,” Iwasa told Reuters. “But basically it’s sneaky and annoying,” he adds.

Several brands of ‘snacks’ have opted for this practice. Thus, the bags of ‘chips’ from the manufacturer Calbee will apply a reduction of 5% from January 2022, while Nestlé Japan’s cut for KitKat Mini reduces the grams of each pack from 11.6 to 9.7. In both cases, manufacturers maintain their sales prices at $ 1.29 and $ 1.05, respectively.

“Let’s change the product name to ‘nitrogen with fries’“, suggests the author of a note that examines the evolution of the weight and prices of Calbee bags, making an irony about the gas that the company uses as a preservative to fill bags that some consumers consider to contain” only air. “

In the same way, they express their dissatisfaction with the reduction in the size of the KitKat Mini, very popular in the Asian country. “The image we have of KitKat is rectangular, but now it is approaching a square,” they comment on the platform.

According to Reuters, although this practice is not unique to Japan, its prevalence is a remarkable legacy of years of deflation. In addition, because prices to the public and wages have hardly changed in the last two decades, companies are reluctant to raise prices for fear of losing customers.

“As the price of raw materials rises, food manufacturers would like to raise prices, but it is difficult for them to do so,” explains Tsutomu Watanabe, an economics professor at the University of Tokyo.

As he explains, many companies will resist raising prices directly, as they did in 2008, during the rise in raw materials, and in 2013-2014 when the yen weakened sharply, making reduflation one of the few ways to protect profit margins.