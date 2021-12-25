NFL’s Everett Injured In Car Accident; a person dies

AFP Agency

Undo Everett, player for the NFL’s Washington Football Team, He was injured when the vehicle he was driving crashed on the outskirts of the US capital.causing the death of his companion, police authorities reported on Friday.

Thursday night, the car driven by Everett ran off the road, crashed into several trees, and overturnedLoudoun County Police (Virginia) explained.

His passenger, 29, later died in a crazy hospitall, where Everett was being treated for “serious but not life-threatening” injuries, the Washington Football Team said in a statement.

The cause of the accident was still being investigated, the local police department said. “It is very sad to hear this news,” said Washington coach Ron Rivera., at a press conference.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the young woman’s family and also with Deshazor and her family. It is a very difficult situation and we will let things take their course and the police and the investigation to run their course and find out what happened.”

Everett, 29, has been with the Washington Football Team for seven seasons and this season has played all 14 games, most of them on special teams.

