New ‘biofilmchip’ against chronic bacterial infections revealed

This simple and inexpensive diagnostic device can help you find effective and personalized treatments for long-lasting infections.

The researchers show the chip that allows bacterial biofilms to grow from patient samples, to then analyze their susceptibility to different antibiotics. Photo: IBEC.

80% of chronic infections are associated with the growth of biofilms or biofilms, bacterial communities that live on living or inert tissue surfaces. These types of infections are complex, difficult to treat and tend to last for a long period of time, since these biofilms are embedded in a matrix that protects bacteria from antimicrobial treatments and the immune system, thus becoming much more resistant to them. antibiotics

Despite its clinical importance, a simple and effective method to diagnose the susceptibility of this type of infection to antibiotics and evaluate new strategies for its control and eradication has not yet been described.

Now, researchers from the Institute of Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC) have developed a novel device, called BiofilmChip, which allows a personalized and accurate diagnosis of chronic infections.

The system allows biofilms to grow in the laboratory by reproducing the conditions that occur during the infection process. Thus, it will be possible to determine its resistance and sensitivity pattern to different antibiotics and identify the most appropriate treatment, even in a personalized way for each patient.

According to its creators, the BiofilmChip opens the doors to the study and treatment of biofilms, both in chronic infections and cystic fibrosis and lung or urinary infections, as in areas related to contamination of hospital material (catheters, heart valves and prostheses) or in the food industry (surfaces and work surfaces).

“Our BiofilmChip makes it possible to evaluate the action of different antibiotics directly on a biofilm, much closer to what occurs in real infections “, points out Núria Blanco-Cabra, co-lead author of the study, together with María José López-Martínez, who adds:” The results show that it is a very useful tool to determine the susceptibility of biofilms to antibiotics and that could be easily implemented in hospitals ”.

This work, published in the journal Biofilms and Microbiomes with the support of the “la Caixa” Foundation, is led by researcher Eduard Torrents from IBEC and the University of Barcelona, ​​in collaboration with Josep Samitier, also from IBEC, and Maite Martin, of the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona.

To date, no antibiotics capable of eradicating biofilms have been described, among other things due to the lack of a truly effective in vitro system that allows the research and development of new antibiofilm molecules. In fact, the misuse of antibiotics, added to the chronic infections produced by biofilms, is leading to an increase in bacterial resistance.

The BiofilmChip It allows the cultivation of the biofilm as such, with the entire bacterial community that composes it, unlike the classical methods of microbiology where the bacteria are cultured separately in individual plates. This point is crucial, since bacteria have very different susceptibilities to the same antibiotic if they are isolated or as part of a biofilm.

Research with bacteria from patients with cystic fibrosis

In collaboration with the Vall d’Hebron Hospital, the researchers have grown in the BiofilmChip bacteria contained in sputum samples from patients with cystic fibrosis. It is a microfluidic platform that allows not only the nutrients and compounds necessary for its growth, but also the different antibiotics to be analyzed, to the biofilm.

An electrode has been integrated into this device to determine bacterial growth and the response of the biofilm to an antibiotic or treatment by detecting electrical parameters (impedance).

At the same time, the device allows the observation of the biofilm under a microscope without prior manipulation. The use of BiofilmChip it is simple and does not require a complex infrastructure to operate, so it could be used routinely in clinical microbiology laboratories or in industry.

Source: SINC