Netflix will reveal the secrets of the singer’s trial

Netflix prepares to reveal new details of one of the most controversial cases of show business current. Britney vs. Spears’ will address the intense Britney Spears’ Pursuit of Freedom after years of fighting in court for the custody maintained by his father.

Known as pop princess, the singer has earned an important place in the music scene, but beyond that, in recent years his name has stood out for a legal issue: his custody.

Years of intense fighting have exposed in the media, a series of by minors that few know sand will be disclosed in this Netflix production.

The singer faces a legal battle for more than 13 years that she is sure, all the details have not yet been known. Photo: Forbes Staff.

Britney vs. Spears’ is a documentary that, after years of research, has managed to gather the testimonials, exclusive interviews and new case documents.

The documentary will provide a full portrait, and seldom seen, of Britney Spears, in all its facets, but above all, of hima woman who got caught up in fame and her own family with a legal battle that continues.

Those responsible for the production were the director Erin Lee and journalist Jenny Eliscu, who worked to delve into the history of guardianship that has been valid for more than 13 years.

Britney vs. Spears’ will introduce us old and new characters who have participated in the conflict, but above all, it will show more secrets in the quest for autonomy from Spears.

The text messages and a voicemail, as well as new interviews with key actors, make clear what Britney herself has witnessed: the full story has yet to be told.

“13 years passed. Stop”, Britney Spears is heard on a recording. The next September 28 will come ‘Britney vs. Spears’ to the Netflix catalog Are you ready for what’s next?

