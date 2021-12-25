NASA celebrates Christmas with the launch of the largest telescope ever sent into space. Watch the video here

EFE.- A time machine, a remarkable feat of engineering or the launch of the decade are some of the comments that have been heard about the James webb, the oldest telescope never sent to space. Everything is ready in Kurú, French Guiana, for take off in the early hours of Christmas day.

After several delays, your launch in a ariane 5 rocket at 12:20 hours GMT (6:20 hours Central Mexico time), with a 32-minute window to carry it out. The James webb, a collaboration between United States space agencies (POT), from Europe (THAT) and of Canada (CSA), it will travel until it is 1.5 million kilometers from the Earth, about four times farther than the Moon.

Look here the live broadcast or relive the moment if you missed it:

The telescope will offer an unprecedented view of the universe at near-infrared and mid-infrared wavelengths, which will allow scientists to study a wide variety of celestial objects, being able to look, so to speak, ‘back in time’ more than 13.5 billion years to see the first galaxies who were born after him big Bang.

But for this, in addition to separating from the rocket at 27 minutes and 11 seconds, the James webb he will have to go on a long journey and overcome a series of critical stages in the next month. The telescope It is so large that it has been folded in origami style to fit in the rocket from Arianespace and once in the space It will unfold like a transformer toy.

Among other steps, you will need to open your parasol (the size of a tennis court), and then the primary mirror, 6.5 meters, with which you can detect the dim light of stars Y galaxies distant with a sensitivity one hundred times greater than that of the hubble telescope, informs the POT.

All of this in the first 29 days, but engineers will spend a minimum of six months calibrating the instruments so that the telescope be ready to capture amazing images for the science.

The James webb, which will face very low temperatures (around -230 degrees Celsius), will operate for a minimum of five years, although it is planned to last a decade.

It is designed to expand the scientific successes of the Hubble. Between both telescopes More than 30 years have passed and they are technologically very diverse: the size of the primary mirror (6.5 meters compared to 2.4 meters from Hubble) and its ability to see infrared light (invisible to the human eye) are the main differences.

Thanks to this, the James webb you will be able to ‘look back in time’ and observe the first stars that existed in the universe early and how the first galaxies behind the big Bang and its evolution, in addition to planets of our solar system and those that orbit other stars.

For this, it has incorporated four state-of-the-art scientific instruments that will provide the necessary data to analyze the materials from which stars, nebulae, galaxies and planetary atmospheres are made, explains the THAT.

The telescope will equip astronomers Y astrophysicists from all over the world, in ways impossible up to now, of the necessary capacities to expand the frontiers of knowledge about our Solar system and the galaxies. You have never looked at universe with these eyes, so this look can be a milestone and a surprise.

As Stéphane Israël, chief executive of Arianespace, the rocket operator, said, “this is the launch of the decade.”