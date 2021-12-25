Mother receives the remains of Karen and Eduardo in Legal Medicine for their respective vigil

Three months after the disappearance, the family members will be able to bury Karen and Eduardo Gerrero Toledo, who were found in a clandestine grave in Nuevo Cuscatlán.

Ivette Toledo the mother of Karen and Eduardo Guerrero Toledo received this afternoon the challenges of her children in Legal Medicine, who were transferred to a funeral home in San Salvador where they will be veiled tonight, as confirmed by the family.

The lady arrived at the morgue facilities at 3 o’clock in the afternoon on December 25 in the company of the Attorney General’s Office.

After more than an hour, the two hearse came out with the remains of the young men.

Keep reading: Karen and Eduardo disappeared 98 days ago and these were the first revelations of their mother about the day of their disappearance

Ivette Toledo, arrived at the edge of 3:00 pm, accompanied by the Prosecutor’s Office, to collect the bodies of her children. Photo EDH / Menly Cortez

This mother’s nightmare began when on the morning of September 18 her daughter Karen Iveth went to visit a friend in Santa Tecla, where she would wait for her brother Henry Eduardo, they would do some shopping, including a birthday cake for a cousin and then they would go home together.

At 11:30 in the morning Eduardo left his house in Lourdes to meet his sister, who was at her friend’s house in the Quezaltepec neighborhood of Santa Tecla. “Mom, I’m going to bring my sister.” It was the last thing Eduardo said to his mother, before leaving, and the last time she heard her son’s voice.

What’s more: Karen and Eduardo’s mother confirmed this December 24 the news that she knew since yesterday: the DNA was positive

At noon, Karen called her mother to inform her that she was already at her friend’s house waiting for Eduardo. Ivette relates that her children always informed her when they arrived or left from one place to another.

Some relatives arrive with flowers at the funeral home. Photo EDH / Menly Cortez

“Right now I’m waiting for Eduardo,” Karen told her mother, that was the last time that Ivette Toledo knew of her children alive, until now that she received their mortal remains.

The remains of the two young men aged 18 and 20 were found together in a clandestine grave in a wooded area of ​​Nuevo Cuscatlán, where, according to investigations, it was used as a clandestine cemetery for the Mara Salvatrucha that commits crimes in the Santa Tecla area.

On the afternoon of December 23, relatives of Karen and Eduardo entered the area together with the security authorities to verify if the remains belonged to the brothers. “From what I could see, they are my children,” said the mother that day to this media.

Hours later, the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, gave a press conference, in which he did not accept a single question, he assured that the dental characteristics coincided with those of the missing brothers.

“The time that the bodies have remained in the grave according to the forensic doctor is three months, the sex of the bodies and the characteristics found indicate that they may be Karen and Eduardo Guerrero Toledo,” said the official.

A day later the mother received confirmation of the DNA test, which was positive, the remains found together in the same grave, were from her children.

For the case, as reported by the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, in the press conference on December 23, there are eight people captured on suspicion of disappearing, murdering and burying the two young men in the clandestine cemetery of Nuevo Cuscatlán.

However, so far the authorities have only released three names of captured suspects: José Alexander Martínez Saavedra, Víctor Alexandro Ruiz Mejía and Axel Ernesto Escalante Velásquez, members and collaborators of the Mara Salvatrucha.

The captured ones were sent, under a great display of government propaganda, to the Zacatecoluca penal center after the initial hearing in which the First Justice of the Peace of Santa Tecla imposed “total reserve” on the judicial process. Which means that neither the Prosecutor’s Office nor the defense can make the details of the process public.