Monterrey wants to sign the ‘star’ of Chivas de Guadalajara

The royal club would go to depth to reinforce itself with a great striker from the Sacred Rebaño for the Clausura 2022.

The winter transfer market heading to the Clausura 2022 Tournament does not stop having news. The teams of the MX League they go back and forth in search of different elements. On that road you will find Chivas de Guadalajara, that with its tight economy makes every effort to retain and strengthen its current staff.

Waiting for the resolution for the possible arrival of Roberto Alvarado, in the Sacred Herd they know that several of their main footballers are targeted by the most powerful clubs in Mexico. One of them without a doubt is Alexis vega, which at first was linked as a possible signing of Tigres UANL, although later the Felinos withdrew from this chance.

Now, the Club Deportivo Guadalajara striker was linked to the other Monterrey team. According to information published by AS México journalist Felipe Galindo, Rayados de Monterrey’s board of directors would advance by Alexis Vega as a priority for the Clausura 2022. And he assured that in La Pandilla some reinforcement will fall.

“ALEXIS VEGA. It is another name for the Albiazul directive. There are conditions for it to occur.” It would be the ideal “is what they tell me, hopefully in the next few hours they will be vital for their arrival. Yes or yes, there will be reinforcement in Rayados”, was the reporter’s message on his Twitter account.

How much is Alexis Vega worth?

Alexis vega, who has contract until December 2022 with Club Deportivo Guadalajara, it has an approximate token value of $ 7.15 million, although it is mentioned that it could be transferred by 6 millions. Monterrey does not have a quota of foreigners, so the forward of the Flock is presented as a firm option.