Megan Fox’s disease that causes auditory hallucinations and paranoia

Rarely do political disputes in the Congress of Deputies they serve to deal with some matter of real importance to society. Anchored in their tactics of attrition to the rest of the parties, at times, the deputies seem to be very far from the reality that is palpable in the street. However, a topic recently came up in the hemicycle that is current: Mental health. It was Iñigo Errejón (37 years old) who advocated to stop stigmatizing these health problems and speak openly about certain diseases. Although the member of Más País focused on disorders such as depression or anxiety, there is another disease that is subject to numerous prejudices: schizophrenia.

Far from the muddy terrain of politics, in that of interpretation, is the figure of Megan fox (3. 4). The Tennessee actress made her debut on the big screen as soon as the 21st century was released, but she had to wait a few more years to be recognized by the general public. His appearance in various titles of the sagas Transformers Y Ninja Turtles They have made her a regular in this film genre.

He publicly acknowledged suffering from mental disorders with clear symptoms of schizophrenia.



That fame and the fact of being the image of such popular brands as Giorgio armani They have made the interest in Megan’s life even more important in public opinion, even for aspects that have little or nothing to do with her performance in front of the camera. That was how in 2009, during an interview with the British magazine Wonderland, he was making one of his harshest and most personal confessions.

“Definitely, I suffer from some kind of mental illness, but I have not located what it is,” the actress was sincere, who explained that she sometimes suffered “auditory hallucinations, paranoia, and social dysfunction”. With this picture of symptoms, the diagnosis was revealing: schizophrenia. On another occasion, Fox acknowledged being “so mentally ill, that if she could explode she would.” These statements, along with others related to sex or in favor of the legalization of marijuana, have been fuel for the most tabloid press, perhaps regardless of the problems Megan suffers from.

Of course, she herself was very aware of her mental problems, establishing a parallel with a Hollywood muse, Marilyn monroe: “I can end up like her, because constantly I struggle with the idea that I think I’m retarded and I have schizophrenia. “

Fox came to compare himself to Marilyn for his ailment.

Once the problem is recognized and detected, there is a long road ahead, that of treatment. The World Health Organization (WHO) lists schizophrenia as “a serious mental disorder that affects more than 21 million people all over the world. “This organism explains that, as reported by Megan Fox herself, are among the most common symptoms, hallucinations -whether auditory or visual- and delusions, leaving a trace in the form of distortion of the thinking, perceptions, emotions, language, self-awareness, and behavior.

When it comes to talking about its origin, medical experts consider that there is no single factor, being able to influence the combination of genetics and environmental stimuli. Regarding the typology, it is classified as catatonic, hebephrenic, undifferentiated, residual and paranoid, the latter being the most frequent.

With respect to treatment, the WHO points out that the ideal is to complement the use of drugs with psychosocial support, an aspect of the latter that should not be ignored, since schizophrenia is associated with a significant disability if the necessary support is not found from the family and the children. closest circles of the patient.

