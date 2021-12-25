Megan Fox appears with a mysterious ring and raises suspicions of engagement

“I was surprised and upset about it, but I can’t be mad at her for feeling that way. It wasn’t a decision she made, that’s how she sincerely felt. We talked and decided to part ways for a while … and so we did.” added.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The TMZ news site published last November that the actress went to a Los Angeles court to start the divorce process, requesting legal and physical custody of her children.

In November 2020, Megan Fox captured all eyes as she passed through the red carpet at the American Music Awards gala thanks to the spectacular outfit she had chosen for the occasion. Her green dress with a strapless neckline and a single sleeve revealed a new tattoo that was made at the level of the clavicle and that did not go unnoticed by anyone.

It is an inscription in italics that says in Spanish: “el pistolero”, a design that was made in tribute to her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. The stage name of the young man refers to the fast style he used in the rap battles in which he participated in the beginning of his career, which got them to begin to compare him to a submachine gun and thus ended up earning his nickname.